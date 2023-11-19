MLB rumors: Yankees hope to make up for outfield sins with amazing three-headed dragon
If this scenario was to actually come together, the New York Yankees would have a star-studded outfield to lead the franchise's quest to return to the postseason.
By Kevin Henry
Call it a pipe dream or whatever you want, but there is a potential scenario where the New York Yankees could have Juan Soto, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge as a part of their outfield in 2024.
Could a dream outfield for the New York Yankees actually come together?
While Judge is already in the New York lineup for next season, it would take some creative work (and a commitment of big dollars) to land Bellinger in free agency and Soto in a deal with the San Diego Padres. However, the Yankees are considered among the favorites to make both possibilities a reality.
In his weekly column for USA Today, MLB insider Bob Nightengale writes that the Yankees and San Francisco Giants are now viewed by many in the industry as "the co-favorites" to land Bellinger after the former National League MVP turned around his career with a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs last season. Bellinger could help the Yankees in center field or first base while adding another left-handed bat to the lineup.
Nightengale writes that the Yankees "would love to have Bellinger and Juan Soto roaming their outfield," and there's little doubt that the duo could help provide pop for a New York lineup that lacked it at times last season, especially when Judge was on the injured list with a toe injury. Additionally, in 2023, New York's outfield combined for minus-4.9 bWAR, the lowest of any MLB team.
Not only would the Yankees would have to work out a deal with Scott Boras and company to sign Bellinger, but they would also have to come to an agreement with A.J. Preller and crew in San Diego to pry Soto away from the Padres.
While there have been plenty of rumors about the Friars needing to shed payroll this offseason, the cost to acquire Soto this winter will be substantial as the Padres try to recoup some of the prospect costs they spent to acquire Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
Are the Yankees willing to spend the money and prospects to put together a three-headed monster in the outfield? Fans in the Bronx are certainly hoping this dream becomes a reality.