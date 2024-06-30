How much would ideal Gleyber Torres replacement cost Yankees in a trade?
The New York Yankees are one of the better teams in MLB this season. But they still have some serious holes that they need to look to upgrade.
One of those holes is in the infield, created by the poor play of Gleyber Torres at second base. On the season, Torres is slashing .219/.296/.346 with an OPS+ well under 100. The Yankees' second baseman is in the midst of his worst season of his big-league career and it's coming at the worst possible time.
New York will need to look to upgrade over Torres as an everyday starter, but the market of infielders has been seen as overpriced and full of unproven stars.
One of the names that's almost a certainty to be moved in the next few weeks is the Marlins' outfielder, Jazz Chisholm Jr. Chisholm is a former second baseman that could move back to the infield dirt if he's moved to the Bronx. But what would a trade package for him look like?
What's a realistic trade value for dream Yankees' target, Jazz Chisholm Jr.?
Recently, The Athletic ($) pitched a trade proposal of a Marlins-Yankees trade that would move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to The Bronx. Here's that trade:
The first thing to look at with this trade is the fact that it's seriously unrealistic. There would be no reason for Miami to deal Chisholm if they were willing to take a pitcher like Nestor Cortes in return.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic pointed this out in the article as well.
"However, Miami has no interest in a pitcher like Cortes as the headliner because they’re looking for either prospects or non-arbitration-eligible players. For Chisholm, they’d be seeking a package centered around right-hander Will Warren and a power bat like Everson Pereira with center fielder Jace Avina as the final piece."
A deal like what Bowden suggested could be a lot more realistic. Even then, the package of those three prospects, Warren, Pereira and Avina may not be enough. The Yankees might have to add another top 15 prospect, potentially the aforementioned Selvidge or pitcher Clayton Beeter.
A package for Chisholm would have to be a massive haul of prospects. The Marlins will absolutely be shopping him this year while he holds the most value that he ever will. It'll be interesting to see if the Yankees could put together a deal to get it done, moving him back to the infield dirt.