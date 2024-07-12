An emergency Yankees-Marlins trade after Jazz Chisholm linked to New York
Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins has been listed as one of the most shopped players ahead of this season's trade deadline. The 26-year-old has been connected to plenty of teams, but his most recent link is with the New York Yankees.
MLB insider Jon Heyman, among others, began reporting this recently. Heyman lists a couple of potential destinations for the Marlins young star, but the Yankees seemingly stand out.
"The Yankees have discussed Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Marlins’ talented outfielder-turned-infielder. The extent of the interest is unknown, but Chisholm likely would play mostly infield, a Yankees need," Heyman wrote.
Chisholm's youth, versatility and team control on his contract make him such an intriguing option for teams to explore. He can either play outfield or middle infield, making him a fit for any buying team at the deadline.
A Yankees-Marlins trade if the Jazz Chisholm rumors are true
Chisholm is slashing .255/.324/.419 with 12 doubles, four triples, and 12 homers on the campaign. According to Baseball Savant, he's also an elite baserunner with well above average sprint speed. He's improved his strikeout and walk percentages as well.
He would fit with almost any team in the league, but the New York Yankees could use his versatility. He could take over for Trent Grisham, Gleyber Torres or DJ LeMahieu in the everyday lineup.
A trade for a young player that has the team control and potential that Chisholm does is bound to be an expensive one, with this hypothetical drawing three prospects from the Yankees' top 30 prospects.
Arias, 19, is the kind of prospect that the Marlins want. Incredibly young and talented with potential through the roof. They would be in charge of developing him. As of now, he grades out as an incredible fielder with a plus-plus arm and some pop in his bat. It's rare to see all these traits in a teenager.
Warren, 25, has had a bit of an up-and-down year. The talent is obviously there, but his ERA has spiked up into the 6.50-7.00 range for most of the season. He's obviously not ready for the big leagues right now, despite his incredible tools, but the potential is through the roof.
Messinger, 24, has a bit of an issue with command, but he has two plus breaking pitches and an above-average fastball. If he can really harness his control, he has potential to be an impact arm, especially considering his 6-foot-6 frame.
New York is interested in bringing Jazz Chisholm to the Bronx. Chisholm could be the leadoff man that Aaron Boone has been searching for, while also replacing one of the worst bats in the lineup. Where he will fit in on defense is to be determined, as New York has a ton of holes to fill, but they definitely have a spot out there for the 26-year-old.