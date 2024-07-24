Buttoned-up Yankees concerned about potentially perfect trade deadline addition
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
Let's look at this strictly through a baseball lens first. Strictly through a baseball lens.
The New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins utility man Jazz Chisholm Jr. are a perfect match this season. Chisholm has the ability to play both in the outfield and across the infield. He would fit the Yankees need for an extra bat while being able to play anywhere on the infield dirt and out in left field alongside Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
He would provide Aaron Boone with a true leadoff hitter that has a great combination of power and speed. Chisholm is slashing .251/.325/.412 with 13 home runs and 21 stolen bases on the season.
New York has a huge need for more consistent bats in their lineup, specifically at the top of their order. Anthony Volpe was the leadoff man for a bit in the Bronx, but he has struggled lately and doesn't really fit at the top of the order anymore. New York could also use a power hitting bat to slot in the cleanup spot.
But, baseball is a business that goes much deeper than just on field production. And the buttoned-up Yankees are concerned about the fit between them and Jazz Chisholm Jr.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
Yankees could miss out on Jazz Chisholm due to clubhouse/personality concerns
ESPN Staff Writer Jorge Castillo touched on why Chisholm wouldn't fit with the Yankees, but it has nothing to do with his ability on the baseball field:
"Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm, who began his career as a second baseman, would give the Yankees some pop, but the organization has concerns about how his personality would fit inside the clubhouse, according to a league source."
This is a completely valid and understandable concern to have. Chisholm is a very fiery and outspoken personality. He doesn't shy away from showing his personality on and off the field. That doesn't particularly lineup with the way the Yankees do business at this point.
The Yankees are an organization that takes a ton of pride on being a well-respected ball club that encompasses the values and morals that the organization holds close to heart. This is where their clean-shaven rule stems from and it connects to much more than just haircuts and beards being shaven.