MLB Rumors: Yankees, Jordan Montgomery 'in contact' as each other's last resort
The Yankees need a pitcher. Jordan Montgomery needs a team. They're both running out of options.
By James Nolan
With Blake Snell headed to the San Francisco Giants, the New York Yankees are pivoting to another left-hander. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Brian Cashman is talking to Jordan Montgomery.
The 31-year-old is coming off a great season, in which he helped the Texas Rangers win a World Series. After getting dealt to Texas before the trade deadline, he held a 2.79 ERA across 11 starts.
Cashman does have a history with Montgomery, as he drafted him in the 2014 Amateur Draft. He spent six seasons in New York and improved his numbers each season. In 2021, the veteran posted a 3.83 ERA across 30 starts for the Yanks.
Jordan Montgomery could put the Yankees over the top
It makes total sense for both sides to get back together. New York could use another top starter, especially with Gerrit Cole’s lingering elbow injury.
The Yankees have a stacked lineup with Juan Soto joining Aaron Judge in the middle of the order. Giancarlo Stanton looks fantastic in Spring Training, as he mashed three home runs in four innings in a Spring Training game on Wednesday. Not to mention, Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe have some pop too.
In terms of the starting rotation, they have some solid pieces. Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodon, and Marcus Stroman have all proved to be reliable arms at points in their career. When Cole is back to 100 percent health, they’ll have the best pitcher in baseball back. Adding Montgomery to that rotation would make it the best in all of MLB.
New York is aiming for a World Series run in 2024. They have the makeup of a championship team. The majority of the baseball world is focused on the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Cashman has quietly built a super team of his own in the Bronx.
Adding another front-end starter to the roster would bolster their championship odds. Going into a postseason series with Cole, Montgomery, Cortes, Rodon, and Stroman would be very nice. In the 2023 playoffs, Montgomery went 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA.
The left-handed veteran coming back to New York would excite the fanbase and give the team a much better chance to win it all. He proved when the lights shine bright, he steps up. In Montgomrey’s first stint with the Yankees, he wasn’t who he is now. Coming back to his old stomping grounds could give him a chance to rewrite his legacy in the pinstripes.