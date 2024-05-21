One AL executive gives hope to Yankees' chances to re-sign Juan Soto
The New York Yankees made the biggest trade of the offseason, acquiring Juan Soto in a deal with the San Diego Padres. Acquiring a player of Soto's caliber when available is a no-brainer. This is one of the best hitters in the game right now and a guy who looks like a future Hall of Famer. With that being said, pulling off this deal was not risk-free.
For the 2024 season, it's a slam dunk. The Yankees got an all-world hitter to pair with Aaron Judge and are reaping the benefits right now. Their 33-16 record is the best in the American League and the second-best in baseball. Soto has played a huge role in that, posting a .966 OPS. As fun as it's been, there's always the chance that this will turn out to be a one-year deal for Soto in the Bronx.
The 25-year-old is set to hit free agency at the end of the year and will be seeking an absurd contract. That, combined with the fact that an extension has always been extremely unlikely, made it a possibility that Soto will leave after the season. Fortunately for Yankees fans, one AL executive believes Soto entering free agency will be nothing more than a Scott Boras formality.
One AL executive likes the Yankees chances to re-sign Juan Soto in free agency
When asked about how likely an extension would be, this is what he had to say:
“There’s no chance,” an American League executive said. “I think he ultimately signs back with the Yankees, but Scott takes his guys into free agency.”
While Soto has said his door is always open in regards to an extension with the Yankees, what this executive said about the likelihood of a deal being reached is probably accurate. Scott Boras, his agent, is known for pushing his clients into free agency.
Soto has already rejected extension offers in the past from the Washington Nationals. The odds of him taking a deal before hearing what other big market teams would offer are probably slim to none at best. If we're being honest, why should Soto settle now when massive offers will be there regardless?
This executive thinking he ultimately re-signs with the Yankees has to be a good sign, though. Soto has clearly fit in perfectly on the field and off of it in New York, and the Yankees will certainly want him for the long haul. They obviously have the money to pay him given the fact that they are, well, the Yankees.
The fact that this executive said the last part about Boras taking his guys into free agency is also encouraging. While yes, he'll have the opportunity to speak to other teams, it sounds like the executive thinks it'll be nothing more than a formality. This is what Boras does, but as long as the Yankees give him an absurd offer, he'll be on board to re-sign.
It's not a slam dunk, but New York sure sounds like a place Soto would love to spend his career. The Yankees would love to have him, and this AL executive thinks it'll happen. It'll be a while before the ink is dry on a new deal, but there's no reason for Yankees fans to think a new deal isn't coming in the future.