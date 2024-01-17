MLB Rumors: Yankees linked as favorites in Josh Hader sweepstakes
By James Nolan
A recent report from The Athletic MLB insider and former general manager, Jim Bowden ($), linked superstar closer Josh Hader to the New York Yankees. The five-time All-Star is looking for a deal in the range of $100 million, and the Bronx could be where he finds that.
In 2023, the 29-year-old posted a 1.28 ERA across 61 games. Hader also racked up 85 strikeouts while walking just 30 batters. He finished the season with a total of 33 saves, which was 10th among relievers in MLB.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is on a mission to put a World Series contender on the field in 2024. This offseason, New York traded for the superstar outfield Juan Soto, traded for veteran outfield Alex Verdugo, and signed two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman.
Those additions will be joining two of the best players in the sport. Aaron Judge is a top hitter in baseball, and Gerrit Cole is coming off a Cy Young season.
New York’s bullpen was the best in baseball last season, but that shouldn't stop them from bringing in one of the best closers in the sport. They attained a 3.34 bullpen ERA, which was the best in baseball. However, they had just 44 saves, which was 11th in MLB.
Josh Hader would elevate Yankees to World Series favorites
Last season, the Yankees had a total of 19 blown saves. Hader had just five blown saves in 2023, and averages three blown saves a season over his eight-year career.
Hader would join a stacked Yankees bullpen if a deal were to be made between both sides this offseason. Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Ian Hamilton, and Nick Ramirez all posted sub a 3.00 ERA in 2023.
Cashman has built an elite team so far, but he could use one more piece. Going for a championship is the only thing you can do when you have Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Gerrit Cole.
If they were to add the five-time All-Star, the Yankees would be the best team in the American League. They have a stacked lineup and starting rotation, with a great bullpen. The one thing they’re missing is a dominant closer and Hader could be the missing piece that can put them over the top in 2024.