MLB Rumors: Yankees-Marcus Stroman truth, Cubs fans unrest, Pirates whiff
- Will the Yankees actually sign Marcus Stroman?
- Cubs fans must remain patient with Jed Hoyer
- Pirates miss out on starting pitcher
MLB Rumors: Cubs fans must be patient during free agency
The Chicago Cubs made the earliest splash of this offseason when they hired Craig Counsell away from the rival Milwaukee Brewers. But since then, the Cubs haven't made the substantial move that fans were hoping for, especially when hiring Counsell. Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman remain on the market, while the team didn't land the big fish on the starting pitching market in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Since then, all has been quiet in Chicago.
Cubs fans are getting a bit anxious and impatient, considering the Cubs haven't made that big move. Some are even saying that the Cubs president is in hibernation.
During the latest episode of The Baseball Insiders podcast, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray addressed the lack of moves from Hoyer and the fan belief that the team president is asleep at the wheel. Murray says that the Cubs are doing their due diligence, and they may even make a bold move this offseason.
"It is just a case of the Cubs surveying the market and trying to figure out exactly what makes sense for them," said Murray. "To me, they seem like a team that does not want to overspend in the offseason, but I do think they're going to be a team that could end up making a bold move."
Of course, Cubs fans are probably wondering what kind of bold move Murray is referring to. Our insider points out that it could be re-signing Bellinger, or bringing in a top closer in Josh Hader.
"And that can be a Matt Chapman, that could be re-signing Cody Bellinger, that could be upgrading the rotation, that could be a lot of different things. It could even be a Josh Hader-type, too, because I think that fit there makes a lot of sense for the Cubs. Another guy I think makes a lot of sense for the Cubs, too, is Brent Suter. I think that is just a really good fit there, among other things."
Bellinger does land in the Cubs' plans, considering some of the top outfielder-needy teams have addressed the position. The New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo to address their corner outfield needs. As for the San Francisco Giants, they signed KBO star Jung-Hoo Lee.
As for Hader, he is reportedly looking to land a contract that exceeds what Edwin Diaz received from the New York Mets (five years, $102 million). Hader does have a link to Counsell, dating back to their time with the Brewers.
Suter is another former player of Counsell's during their time in Milwaukee. He is 34 years old and carried a 3.38 ERA out of the bullpen with the Colorado Rockies this past season.