A Yankees-Giants trade that will make Red Sox fans sick to their stomachs
If you're a hitter that can hit at league average or above and you're on the trade market this season, the New York Yankees want you.
As much as this would be a funny joke to make, it's almost completely true. The Yankees are in the market for offense, period. They have two spots in their lineup that are producing at a high level and that's Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Beyond them, everybody has been disappointing.
So, when MLB insider Ken Rosenthal discusses hitters that are reportedly available ahead of the trade deadline, the Yankees could be in on any of these names. One of the names that Rosenthal mentioned could be available is San Fransisco Giants outfielder, Mike Yastrzemski.
Yastrzemski could be a good fit with the Yankees slotting in as their third outfielder or in the DH spot.
A Yankees-Giants trade to bring Mike Yastzremski to New York offense
Yastrzemski, 33, has an additional year of arbitration left on his contract, meaning he is more than just a rental. He's slashing .244/.321/.433 with 23 extra-base hits and above-average baserunning, per Baseball Savant's baserunning run value metric.
He likely wouldn't cost the Yankees too much to acquire his services either. He would be just a small piece of the puzzle of the Yankees figuring out how to win the AL East this season.
This trade is sending two of the Yankees' top 30 prospects over to the Giants for their veteran outfielder. The Giants would be taking a risk in this hypothetical. New York could always throw money into the deal, as they often do, to sweeten it just a bit.
Beeter, 25, is ready for the big leagues. He's made seven Triple-A starts this year and holds a 2.53 ERA over 32 innings. His batting average allowed is a measly .153 as he has walked more batters than he's allowed hits.
Riggio, 22, has struggled since being drafted last season. The key here is he was drafted last season. He has a way to go before we can write him off. The infielder is slashing .221/.369/.360 in 93 pro ball games. Obviously, we need to see the batting average tick up as he gets higher up the ladder of the minor leagues.
The key here is that the Yankees wouldn't have to lose any of their top prospects. They can hold onto all their top 10 guys so they can make one or two blockbuster deals alongside this one to push them towards an AL East title and the American League pennant.