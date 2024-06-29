Despite recent rotation struggles for Yankees, they are not seeking help
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Yankees have been reeling since mid-June, only winning one game in each of their last three three-game series against the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and Atlanta Braves. Then, the New York Mets swept the Yankees in the Subway Series, officially signaling the alarm for panic at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees rotation began the season with a phenomenal start, highlighted by their dominance in May. The wheels have fallen off this month, however, as their pitchers all seem to have fallen into a slump at the same time.
The Bronx Bombers were only supposed to improve with the highly anticipated return of Gerrit Cole, who was joining a rotation that ranked among the best in Major League Baseball. Instead, the reigning American League Cy Young winner struggled in his return from a season-long elbow injury. On Tuesday, Cole surrendered six earned run on seven hits and became the first pitcher in Yankees history to allow more than four home runs and four walks without striking out a hitter.
Yankees may not be interested in adding to their starting rotation
With nine losses in their last 12 games, fans have turned their eyes toward the trade market.
The Yankees are expected to be active before the trade deadline on July 30, but help for the rotation may not be on its way.
Former general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic ($) reported that the Yankees are not expected to add another starting pitcher to their rotation.
"Based on what I’m hearing from opposing general managers, the Yankees are not looking to add another starting pitcher as they are happy with their group which includes Gerrit Cole, Gil, Rodón, Marcus Stroman, Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt," Bowden said. "The industry believes if the Yankees trade from their farm system it will be to improve at second base, third base or in the bullpen."
Luis Gil posted a .70 ERA in May, but has fallen to an ERA of 6.45 in June. Carlos Rodón and Marcus Stroman have also fallen into a slump. Nestor Cortes has managed to put together solid performances, but it hasn't been nearly enough to make up for the rotation's struggles as a whole. Clarke Schmidt has been on the injured list since suffering a lat strain in late May.
Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the team's struggles last weekend, suggesting that the slump could serve as a reminder to not become complacent.
“It’s been a rough week for us,” Boone said. “That's part of it. And it’s in a lot of ways not the worst thing to happen, to make sure in a lot of areas we’re tightened up. Everything’s kind of gone our way and [this is] a reminder that, hey, this thing’s hard.”
As the season approaches its halfway mark, New York still have plenty of time to get back on track. The Yankees lead the American League in wins with a 52-31 record, although they're in a tight race for the AL East with the Baltimore Orioles, who are entering the weekend with a 51-30 record.