MLB Rumors: Grading the top-3 items on New York Yankees offseason wish list
It's a pivotal offseason in the Bronx. Here are three things on the Yankees' wish list that the team will look to accomplish, including determining the fates of Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone.
MLB Rumors: Yankees consider contract extensions for young players, including Jasson Dominguez
Admittedly, this was not something that I had considered until my The Baseball Insiders podcast co-host Adam Weinrib put it on my radar. But I think the logic of the Yankees considering early extensions for young players such as Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe makes sense.
Dominguez, 20, is one of the most talented young players in baseball. In six games since being promoted to the majors, he’s hitting .292/.320/.708 with a 1.028 OPS, three home runs and five RBI. Exploring a potential extension would make sense for the team – it could buy out one or two free agent seasons – and also allow him to hit free agency when he’s 28 or 29, keeping him in position for a monster pay day.
The same can be said for Volpe, who is 22, and the future at shortstop for the Yankees.
What’s the likelihood that a deal can be reached with either player? Probably highly unlikely. But it’s worth noting that Dominguez is represented by the same agency as Corbin Carroll, who did a similar type deal when he signed an eight-year, $111 million contract extension with the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this season.
Likelihood: 2.5/10.