MLB Rumors: Grading the top-3 items on New York Yankees offseason wish list
It's a pivotal offseason in the Bronx. Here are three things on the Yankees' wish list that the team will look to accomplish, including determining the fates of Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone.
MLB Rumors: Yankees let all pending free agents leave
The Yankees have six pending free agents: Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, Wandy Peralta, Keynan Middleton and David Freitas.
They should let all of them depart in free agency and invest in new players, especially on the pitching side. Since Severino threw a perfect game, he has struggled mightily to the tune of a 6.75 ERA in 85.1 innings pitched (18 games). The Montas trade is one of the worst in recent baseball history, as the right-hander has not pitched in 2023 and pitched in only eight games with the Yankees last season (6.35 ERA) while dealing with a shoulder injury.
They’ll also need to upgrade the outfield, with Harrison Bader – previously thought as an extension candidate – now with the Cincinnati Reds after being placed on waivers in August. It would hardly be a surprise to see the team rekindle trade conversations with the St. Louis Cardinals surrounding young outfielder Dylan Carlson.
But the first order of business is letting all the pending free agents leave, and that appears to be the most likely scenario. It’s time to start fresh.
Likelihood: 8/10.