Ideal Yankees 'perfect' trade fit isn't going anywhere near the Bronx
The New York Yankees are a team set to make a deep run in October. They have arguably the best starting rotation in the game with Gerrit Cole set to make his return from the IL. They have Juan Soto and Aaron Judge leading the way offensively. They have Clay Holmes to turn to at the end of games. With the trade deadline approaching, New York just has to upgrade the surrounding pieces.
One area that they really should address is their infield, and that is only magnified after Anthony Rizzo's injury was revealed. With their starting first baseman set to miss substantial time, the need for an infielder is greater than it was just days ago.
ESPN's Jeff Passan ($) agrees, saying that in addition to another bullpen arm, they could use a corner infielder, and that was before Rizzo even got hurt.
“When you’ve got Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, what more do you need? Well, another high-octane bullpen arm would be nice. Maybe a corner-infield bat? ((Ryan) McMahon would be a perfect fit, actually),” he said. “Otherwise, the Yankees look awfully good, and that’s before they get the equivalent of a megatrade: the return of reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.”
The player he identifies, Ryan McMahon, would be a perfect fit. Unfortunately, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post shut that idea down pretty emphatically.
Yankees will have to turn attention away from 'perfect' trade fit Ryan McMahon
McMahon would be a great fit for the Yankees (and many other teams), but the Colorado Rockies are showing no interest in dealing him. That's a tough pill to swallow for the Yankees.
McMahon is having a career year, slashing .265/.344/.458 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI this season. While he is playing for the Rockies, his road OPS (.854) is actually over 100 points higher than his home OPS (.740) which suggests he'd be just fine playing away from the altitude full-time. He even has more home runs on the road (7) than he does at home this season (5).
The 29-year-old has hit 20+ home runs in each of his last four full seasons (excluding 2020) and is on pace to hit over 20 this season as well. He's a left-handed bat which is always something that the Yankees are looking for. He's an unbelievable defender, particularly at third base. He has seen substantial time at second base and first base as well.
The best part about the Yankees acquiring McMahon would be the fact that he has three years remaining on a six-year extension he had previously signed at just over $14 million annually. That is a steal. That contract is also presumably why the Rockies have no interest in moving him.
It makes sense that the Rockies will want to hold onto a player who will likely be an All-Star representative for them this season since he does have that team control, but the fact that this has been McMahon's best offensive season gives them a chance to sell high. Teams would pay a ton for this player, especially since he has the club control.
The Rockies can really boost their farm by trading him, but alas, they're the Rockies. It sounds like they won't even entertain a McMahon trade, which for a 25-47 team is insane considering he'll be 30 years old in December.
While McMahon seems unlikely for the Yankees, adding a corner infielder should absolutely be at or near the top of Brian Cashman's to-do list.