MLB Rumors: Yankees, Red Sox, Giants, Jorge Soler, Rangers
With the MLB offseason continuing to move at a snail's pace, here's more of what I'm hearing around the league.
The Major League Baseball offseason is moving at a slow pace. Like, really slow. But there is good news: The expectation is that the offseason should start to move in the coming days.
Which means that month-long conversations between agents/teams and teams/teams will result in free-agent signings and trades. Players still on the market include Jordan Montgomery, Shota Imanaga, Blake Snell, Matt Chapman and Cody Bellinger, among others, with an abundance of pitching and hitting options also available.
Here’s some of what I talked about on The Baseball Insiders podcast.
New York Yankees
While the Yankees are in the market for starting pitching help, one name that is unlikely to end up in New York is right-hander Marcus Stroman. Among the other options that the Yankees are considering is left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who is also drawing interest from the Texas Rangers and others.
Boston Red Sox
Like the Yankees, the Red Sox are in the market for another starting pitcher. But before they add to the roster, the team is exploring potential trades involving Kenley Jansen and Masataka Yoshida, among others.
The Red Sox have been publicly linked to Shota Imanaga, but as has been reported in recent days, the team is on the outside looking in to sign the Japanese right-hander.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants are another team interested in starting pitching, even after acquiring Robbie Ray in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Imanaga is among the options the team has considered, as reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Another option is right-hander Marcus Stroman, among others.
Jorge Soler
The Red Sox are among the teams that are interested in free-agent outfielder Jorge Soler, but despite reports, they have not emerged as the favorite as there are numerous teams involved. But he fits exactly what the Red Sox are looking for and a deal worth a bit more than what they reportedly offered Teoscar Hernandez (two years, $28 million, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com) could make sense.