MLB Rumors: Yankees threatening Cubs for top free agent because of family ties
The New York Yankees have emerged as a fit for Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger because of some long-lost family ties.
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees, like most offseasons, are expected to be major players in the free-agent market this winter. Whether they actually make a move worthy of fans' praise remains to be seen, as any Yankees supporter can tell you Brian Cashman has been underwhelming of late.
Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger -- who can play first base or a corner outfield spot -- is expected to be one of the top position players on the market. Bellinger and the Cubs have a mutual option, one that the player is unlikely to pursue given the money available to him should he enter free agency.
As great as Bellinger's career revival in Chicago has been, there's no such thing as loyalty in baseball. Bellinger could make upwards of $200 million this winter and that's a little out of the Cubs price range.
MLB Rumors: Family ties connect Yankees with Cody Bellinger
It should be noted that Cody Bellinger's father, Clay, played for the Yankees during his big-league career, so Cody is very familiar with the Bronx. Jon Heyman of the New York Post first connected the dots regarding Cody potentially playing in pinstripes as well:
"It would have been hard to imagine he’d rise to the second spot after the Dodgers non-tendered him, but at 27 he becomes one of the younger former MVPs to hit free agency (along with Bryce Harper and Barry Bonds). He (Bellinger) probably needed a change of scenery and is back to past greatness. Matt Holliday, who’s instructed him, suggested he’d like to see him back with the Cubs, where coaching familiarity paid off. The Yankees, where his dad Clay won two rings, are a natural fit," Heyman wrote.
Clay Bellinger spent just four years in the majors, all with the Yankees. While he struggled to hit over the Mendoza line, Bellinger could play just about every defensive position, making him a valuable asset in the infield and outfield as a defensive sub.
Bellinger won two World Series with New York in his heyday. We'll see if his son follows suit.