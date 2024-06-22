A Yankees-White Sox trade with New York interested in emerging ace
The Chicago White Sox have a few of the most intriguing trade options on the market this season. Luis Robert remains the top outfield target, where the White Sox are in pursuit of a "Juan Soto sized" return for their controllable star.
But Robert isn't the only young, controllable star that the White Sox could end up dealing.
In fact, the White Sox are in position to enter a fire sale, potentially trading a good bulk of their best talent, including their ace Garrett Crochet.
Crochet, a reliever turned starter, has been incredibly successful in his time as a starter. Across 88.2 innings, Crochet has totaled 124 strikeouts and holds a 3.25 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP. He's emerged as a serious ace in the league this year, while being just 25 years old.
A Yankees-White Sox trade that brings another ace to the Bronx
MLB insider Jon Heyman was the first big name to connect the New York Yankees to Crochet.
"Every contending team has interest in the reliever-turned-starter, and though he’s already flown past his previous innings high, teams love the arm and potential (the Yankees are among them)," Heyman wrote.
Do the Yankees need another starter? Absolutely not. Would Crochet be an upgrade for their rotation? Absolutely. Let's see how they could make it happen.
Crochet would, obviously, net a huge return, with this trade featuring three of the Yankees' top ten prospects, per MLB Pipeline. This hypothetical deal is headlined by the Yankees' number three prospect, Chase Hampton.
Hampton, 22, has yet to appear in 2024 as he recovers from a UCL sprain. But if the Yankees want to acquire Crochet, they're going to have to part ways with their top pitching prospect. When healthy, Hampton is nearly MLB ready due to having four plus pitches. He would be a good start to getting a deal for the White Sox ace done.
Will Warren, 25, is a bit less polished than Hampton, but he still has quite a high ceiling. He holds an ERA north of 7.00 on the year, but has thrown a bit better as of late. His potential remains high due to his incredible fastball/slider combination.
Mayea, 18, is one of the younger prospects in baseball, while also being one of the fastest players in professional baseball. He's stolen 37 bases in 61 professional games while holding an on-base percentage of .380.
This package of prospects is quite the haul for the White Sox to net, but they may still want another prospect in the deal. New York may have to part ways with one of their back-end top 30 prospects, solely because Crochet is under team control for the next two seasons.