MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto offers, Cardinals trade option, Kershaw-Rangers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto has received offers from the Red Sox and Giants.
- The St. Louis Cardinals could trade with the Miami Marlins for a starter.
- Don't rule out Clayton Kershaw signing with the Texas Rangers.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Don't rule out Clayton Kershaw signing with the Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers nearly sign Clayton Kershaw last offseason, as the native of the Longhorn state nearly made the move back home. With Texas winning the World Series this past season, they pose a significant threat to the Dodgers or any team that potentially wants to sign the future Hall of Famer.
Kershaw has not committed to pitching in 2024 just yet. If he does, he likely won't be available to pitch until late summer. Kershaw has plenty of regular-season success on his resume, as well as a World Series. However, he has yet to pitch for any team but the Los Angeles Dodgers. There's little doubt that he'll be inducted into Cooperstown in anything but a Dodgers cap, but playing out his twilight years (if there any any remaining) closer to home is an intriguing storyline.
The Rangers signed Tyler Mahle this week, and Jordan Montgomery is reportedly still in play. However, it seems the Rangers would rather avoid a high-priced pitching addition. In that sense, Kershaw makes a lot of sense, as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted.
"Mahle underwent Tommy John surgery in May and likely will be out until at least mid-season. Kershaw is on a similar timetable coming off surgery to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder. But a source briefed on the Rangers’ thinking described him as still “very much” in play," Kershaw wrote.
Signing Kershaw would give Rangers fans something to be excited about were they to lose Montgomery. A future Hall of Famer isn't a bad consolation prize.