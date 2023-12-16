MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto offers, Cardinals trade option, Kershaw-Rangers
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Could the Cardinals land a starter courtesy of the Marlins?
The St. Louis Cardinals have added three starting pitchers this offseason, two of which led MLB in home runs allowed and hits allowed, respectively. Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson are innings eaters, but they should not be viewed as cornerstones of a starting rotation at this point in their careers. Sonny Gray is a solid ace, and a good addition by John Mozeliak.
Mozeliak previously kept the door open for an addition via trade.
“We were very aggressive in the free agent market which was strategic," Mozeliak said. "We did not think we were going to be able to acquire what we were looking for via trade, at least where we didn’t feel like we were going to give up something that we were comfortable with, and so now that we do have some starting pitching we are going to be looking at things for our bullpen and be open-minded because there could be something that we haven’t thought about."
With Jesus Luzardo and Edward Cabrera both under team control for the next three and five years, respectively, the Marlins have a couple of intriguing trade targets, and they could ask for a lot in return given the status of the starting pitching market this offseason. The Cardinals would have to part ways with top prospects, but it makes sense to do so, especially considering both are on affordable deals long term.