MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto offers, Cardinals trade option, Kershaw-Rangers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto has received offers from the Red Sox and Giants.
- The St. Louis Cardinals could trade with the Miami Marlins for a starter.
- Don't rule out Clayton Kershaw signing with the Texas Rangers.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Red Sox and Giants have made offers to Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Yoshinbou Yamamoto is the most intriguing starter on the free-agent market right now. He's a bit of a mystery, as he's coming over from NPB, but the 25-year-old Japanese ace has proven himself against MLB competition in the World Baseball Classic. While the Yankees and Dodgers are currently favored to land him, the arch-rival of both teams have reportedly made a contract offer.
This is classic leverage being used by Yamamoto's camp, it would seem. The idea of Yamamoto going to Boston or San Francisco seems farfetched given the reporting thus far. Yamamoto values a winning situation and is open to the spotlight New York City or Los Angeles offers.
Per Jim Bowden, the Giants and Red Sox have both made offers in excess of $300 million.
Yamamoto's market has far exceeded expectations, as it was assumed he would receive a deal north of $200 million. However, as the need for starting pitching increased, so has his price tag. Yamamoto's agent has done a phenomenal job making sure of that fact.