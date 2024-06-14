Yankees, Royals, and Phillies scout closer target at this year's trade deadline
By Curt Bishop
It's no secret at this point that the Chicago White Sox are going to be sellers at the trade deadline. They've already dug themselves too big of a hole as they own a record of 18-52 and are 27 games back in the AL Central.
One of the pieces that will be available for the White Sox is closer Michael Kopech. The 28-year-old has struggled this season, going 2-6 with a 4.91 ERA in his 29 appearances. He also has only racked up five saves.
But that hasn't stopped teams from showing interest in the right-hander. In fact, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, and Philadelphia Phillies have scouted him in recent weeks.
Yankees, Phillies, and Royals reportedly scouting Michael Kopech
The Royals are probably the least likely suitor, as they are a division rival of the White Sox. But the Yankees and the Phillies make sense for Kopech.
Kopech is controllable through 2025, which is what makes him an attractive trade piece. His numbers obviously don't inspire much confidence, as he owns a 5.67 FIP (fielding independent pitching) and 5.5 walk-rate per nine innings in addition to his high ERA and poor record, but he could help a contender out at the back end of the bullpen.
The Phillies have been using Jeff Hoffman as their closer, and given his success, he is likely to stay in that role. But Kopech could give them a little bit of help leading up to Hoffman. Philadelphia already has Jose Alvarado, Seranthony Dominguez, and Gregory Soto.
The Yankees on the other hand have Clay Holmes as their closer, but they do need some help in their 'pen. They have good options such as Micahel Tonkin, Caleb Ferguson, Tommy Kahnle, Victor Gonzalez, and Ron Marinaccio. But Kopech could serve as a setup option for Holmes if acquired by the Bronx Bombers.
The right-hander ranks in the 99th percentile in average fastball velocity at 98.8 mph. He's also in the 93rd percentile in strikeout rate, (32.3 percent) and the 85th percentile in whiff rate (30.7 percent), per MLB.com.
As for the Royals, despite being the least likely suitor, they have Will Smith, Chris Stratton, John Schreiber, and Nick Anderson in their bullpen. Kopech could give them another back-end option as they try to continue their surprising run of success up to the trade deadline.
Kopech is certainly an interesting trade candidate, and he could be a helpful addition to a contender's bullpen.