MLB’s latest potential lifetime ban won’t be its last with investigation to come
By Kinnu Singh
As sports gambling becomes more widely accepted and accessible, every major North American professional sports league is attempting to stomp out any potential scandal before it happens.
Even one confirmed story of a fixed or rigged game would be bad for business. The credibility of any sporting event would take a massive hit, and rabid fans who believe the entire world is against their favorite team would finally feel vindicated to explain losses. There are also legal ramifications and gambling issues that would arise from any potential scandal.
In 2024, no sports league has been affected by gambling scandals quite like Major League Baseball. At the start of spring training, the baseball world was embroiled in a complex scandal surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Just as things were beginning to settle down, gambling has once again come to the forefront of discussion.
Five or more MLB players are under investigation for gambling
Major League Baseball is investigating San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for violating the league's gambling policy, and he faces the possibility of a lifetime ban.
Marcano isn't the only player under investigation, however. In addition, at least four other players are under investigation and facing discipline, according to The Wall Street Journal's Lindsey Adler.
Marcano is accused of betting on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 24-year-old was on the injured list as a member of the Pirates at the time. The MLB and MLB Players Associations are negotiating to finalize a punishment for Marcano.
The Padres issued a statement Monday acknowledging the investigation.
"We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres," the team said in the statement. "We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed.”
The MLB's gambling policy is outlined in Rule 21. Betting on any sport illegally is forbidden, but players are allowed to bet legally on every sport except for baseball. Betting on a baseball game involving teams other than the player's own team results in a one-year suspension, while betting on a game involving the player's own team results in a lifetime ban.
Rule 21.(d) reads: "Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible."
Marcano started as a second baseman for Pittsburgh last season but ultimately suffered a torn ACL in his right knee while he was running the bases last July. He has played in 149 games and hit .217 with five home runs.
The MLB is also investigating Atlanta Braves' minor-leaguer David Fletcher, who allegedly placed bets with the same illegal bookmaker as Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.