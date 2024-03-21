MLB’s new obstruction rule already looks like a massive headache
The MLB's crackdown on base path obstruction could sour on fans rather quickly.
The MLB sent out a mandate to umpires and managers before the start of spring training. This season, umps will be empowered to call obstruction against infielders who block the base paths on attempted steals.
While it's not technically a rule change, simply a crackdown on an existing rule, it is expected to have a pronounced impact on how stolen bases are officiated. Here is the rule as it's written in the MLB guidelines, courtesy of The Athletic.
"Obstruction is the act of a fielder who, while not in possession of the ball and not in the act of fielding the ball, impedes the progress of any runner."
On Thursday, MLB fans got their first taste of the "new" rule as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor went to tag Detroit Tigers catch Carson Kelly at second base.
The throw was on time. So was the tag. But, Kelly was called safe due to obstruction, with Lindor offering up a perplexed look at the infield umpire.
Mets' Francisco Lindor hit with controversial obstruction call vs. Tigers in spring training
There has been a good bit of internet outrage about the call. Lindor's foot covers part of the base, but not all of it. The rule specifies "impeding" the runner. It's fair to quibble with its application here, as Lindor's imposition is mostly the act of tagging Kelly, who was painfully slow getting to the base.
One could also argue that Lindor is fielding the ball. He's fielding a throw from his catcher. While there is an understandable desire to avoid wholesale blocking of the base paths — such as the infamous Luis Robert Jr. snuffed steal in 2022 — the rule can get pretty tricky to adjudicate in real time. The MLB and its umpires are opening the door for a lot of unwanted controversy as teams around the league ramp up aggressiveness on the base paths.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza echoed those sentiments after the game.
"It's going to drive a lot of people nuts."
In the end, the league clearly values fan opinion. The pitch clock was implimented for the express purpose of speeding up games and improving the fan experience at home. But, this rule is — theoretically — predicated as much on safety as it is on defensive etiquette. The league could enforce the minor infractions in hopes of avoiding more serious instances.
Either way, it's sure to get fans riled up. There is no easier scapegoat for your favorite team's shortcomings than the umps. So, expect to hear more complaining as the rule continues to pop up in the future.