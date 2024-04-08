MLB schedule: Which games could be effected by the solar eclipse?
A total solar eclipse is scheduled to take place across portions of the United States on Monday afternoon, Apr. 8. Are any MLB games set to be impacted by the eclipse?
By Scott Rogust
It's the start of a new week in the 2024 MLB season. Teams are looking to carry on the momentum they had from wins in their previous series, while others are looking to get out of the loss column. Given it's the start of the season, there are plenty of day games taking place.
On Monday, Apr. 8, portions of the United States will get to see a total solar eclipse. Others will see a partial solar eclipse. So, what does this have to do with baseball? Well, looking directly at a solar eclipse without proper eclipse glasses or solar viewers with dark filters could cause permanent eye damage.
So what does this have to do with MLB? Will there be games today?
Which MLB games could be effected by the solar eclipse?
Most MLB games were scheduled well after the solar eclipse ended. However, there were two games that were rescheduled.
The Cleveland Guardians are set to host the Chicago White Sox for their home opener at Progressive Field at 5:10 p.m. ET. Gates are scheduled to open at 2:00 p.m. ET. The thing is, Cleveland is in the path of totality, meaning they will have a total solar eclipse.
The Guardians did announce that admittance into the ballpark will be paused from 3:05 p.m. ET until 3:25 p.m. ET. Plus, fans will be allowed to exit the ballpark to get a better view of the eclipse and re-enter.
Given the solar eclipse, there's the possibility that the Guardians' on-field workouts and preparations will be held up.
Then there are the Texas Rangers, who are also in the path of totality. However, they won't be playing until 8:05 p.m. ET against the Houston Astros and have a retractable roof at Globe Life Field. So they may not be effected
The New York Yankees' home game at Yankee Stadium against the Miami Marlins was postponed from 2:05 p.m. ET until 6:05 p.m. ET due to "potential in-game delays." This comes even though The Bronx is not in the path of totality. However, the stadium gates will be open at 3:00 p.m. ET.
There you have it, everything you need to know about how the solar eclipse affects the Monday slate of MLB games. Be sure to have the proper eclipse eyewear and viewing gear if you plan on watching it today.