MLB social media had jokes about what caused a rare East Coast earthquake
After an earthquake shook Philadelphia, New York City, parts of New Jersey and the surrounding states, MLB social media had jokes.
By Josh Wilson
An earthquake with a New Jersey epicenter hit on Friday morning, shaking several major East Coast cities and the counties and states surrounding them.
The earthquake was measured to be a 4.8 magnitude one, impacting Boston, New York, Philly, and Baltimore, and reaching as far west as Central NY and PA. There, so far, appears to be minimal damage, though the news is stil breaking.
In light of the shake, MLB social media had jokes.
MLB social media makes jokes about what the earthquake meant, how it was caused
Matt Gelb of The Athletic suggested that the seismic reaction to the Phillies newly-announced uniforms (just about an hour before the tectonic event) caused the shaking:
Philly announced new City Connect uniforms that take inspiration from the city's flag and the lettering of the Declaration of Independence. They are controversial, to say the least.
As Yankees reporters were waiting for Juan Soto to make his Bronx debut, that was on the minds of folks. There will be shaking in the Bronx later today when he first steps up to the plate and takes Bleacher Creature roll call, so the earthquake felt thematically prescient.
Phillies fans remembered the postseason, when the noise from Citizens Bank Park was rumored to register an earthquake on the Penn State earthquake detector. That rumor was debunked.
Earlier this week, weather in Chicago made it dirt cheap to get great seats at Wrigley Field with all-inclusive food and drink amenities. With that in mind, some users tried to see if they could snag an opportunistic deal. Why not, right?
Back to a serious note, it doesn't seem as though the earthquake will impact any scheduled baseball games. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her team will assess the impact and any damage, but no one at Yankee Stadium has indicated any issue there. Barring a major impact to weather, public transit or the surrounding area, expect baseball to be played as normal.