MLB postseason stadium dimensions: Home run distances in every MLB ballpark this October
The MLB postseason is going to be filled with home runs at each of the ballparks that'll host games this October.
One of the most exciting parts of postseason baseball is the home run. The excitement that's brought on by a ball being launched into the October night during a meaningful baseball game is almost unheard of.
For this to happen more often, the fields will need to be generous. But is that the case? Let's take a look at each stadium's dimensions that'll host October baseball.
How far is a home run at Truist Park? Braves stadium dimensions
Dimensions: 335 L, 385 LC, 400 C, 375 RC, 325 R
Truist Park is the home of the Atlanta Braves. The Braves slugged 307 home runs as a team this year, no thanks to their pitcher friendly ballpark. The Braves were able to tally all these home runs because of their incredible lineup, not their ballpark.
How far is a home run at Camden Yards? Orioles stadium dimensions
Dimensions: 333 L, 398 LC, 400 C, 373 RC, 318 R
Camden Yards ranked near the bottom of the league in home runs this year, likely due to their expanded left field wall. According to OnlyHomers, Camden Yards surrendered just 172 home runs this year, 80 less than the leader.
How far is a home run at Dodger Stadium? Dodgers stadium dimensions
Dimensions: 330 L, 385 LC, 395 C, 385 RC, 330 R
Dodger Stadium features one of the bigger outfields in the big leagues. Their deep corners help to avoid any chip shot bombs, but they still saw their fair share of the long ball this year. 238 home runs were hit there in 2023.
How far is a home run at Minute Maid Park? Astros stadium dimensions
Dimensions: 315 L, 366 LC, 409 C, 370 RC, 326 R
There have been some pretty incredible home runs hit in Houston in the postseason recently, think Jose Altuve off Aroldis Chapman. Their stadium plays much kinder to righties with its shallow right field, even though the wall height helps make up for it.
How far is a home run at Target Field? Twins stadium dimensions
Dimensions: 339 L, 377 LC, 404 C, 367 RC, 328 R
There are no cheap shot home runs in Minnesota. Still, Target Field allowed over 200 home runs this year, making it one of 11 stadiums to do so. Don't be surprised to see lefties smashing baseballs into the night sky in Minnesota.
How far is a home run at America Family Field? Brewers stadium dimensions
Dimensions: 315 L, 392 LC, 402 C, 392 RC, 315 R
Milwaukee has one of the kinder fields down the lines, but one of the deepest fields to the gaps. This resulted in a league average home run rate, surrendering just under 200 home runs. But with their impressive pitching staff, this number could be watered down a bit.
How far is a home run at Tropicana Field? Rays stadium dimensions
Dimensions: 315 L, 370 LC, 404 C, 370 RC, 322 R
Tropicana Field will absolutely see its fair share of the long ball this October. The short corners in Tampa Bay allow for an occasional mis-hit home run. Don't be surprised at a good amount of Wild Card bombs in the series between Texas and Tampa Bay.
How far is a home run at Citizens Bank Park? Phillies stadium dimensions
Dimensions: 330 L, 374 LC, 401 C, 369 RC, 330 R
Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park allowed 217 home runs this year, possibly partly due to their loaded lineup featuring Kyle Schwarber. This could end up being one of the parks with the least home runs allowed, likely due to the pitching in the Phillies vs Marlins series.