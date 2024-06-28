MLB standings if every one-run game was flipped: Mets winning close, Cubs faltering
Last season, we saw the Miami Marlins find a way to sneak into the postseason. The biggest reason why they were able to do that was their success in one-run games.
Miami went an unprecedented 33-14 in games decided by one run which was the best record in the majors. They were just 51-64 in games decided by two or more runs. This season, Miami has already lost nine one-run games in just 24 attempts. That's not the only reason they've fallen off a cliff record-wise, but their failure to repeat their success in one-run games has certainly hurt them.
The Cincinnati Reds won the most one-run games in the majors last year, winning 34 of them. They're just 6-14 in one-run games this season, winning the fewest one-run contests in the National League.
Winning the close games could be what gets a team into the playoffs instead of marginally missing out. For now, let's examine what the standings would look like if a team like the Reds had more one-run luck this season.
Note: All records are from before games on Friday, 6/28 and come courtesy of MLB.com.
MLB standings if every one-run game was flipped
AL East
Rank
Team
Record if Every One-Run Game was Flipped
Current Record
1
Baltimore Orioles
55-26
51-30
2
New York Yankees
51-32
52-31
3
Toronto Blue Jays
43-37
37-43
4
Boston Red Sox
38-42
43-37
5
Tampa Bay Rays
31-50
40-41
The top of the AL East remains virtually the same in this scenario, but the other three teams see their records change dramatically. The Toronto Blue Jays have gone just 8-14 in one-run games this season. If their record in those games was flipped, they'd be over .500 and out of the cellar in the AL East while teams like the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays would flounder.
AL Central
Rank
Team
Record if Every One-Run Game was Flipped
Current Record
1
Cleveland Guardians
48-31
51-28
2
Kansas City Royals
44-39
45-38
3
Minnesota Twins
40-41
45-36
4
Detroit Tigers
39-42
37-44
5
Chicago White Sox
30-53
22-61
The AL Central looks mostly the same in this scenario, but the big news here is that the Chicago White Sox would no longer have the worst record in the majors. They've gone 7-15 in one-run affairs, which has obviously hurt their record a lot. If they were 15-7 instead in those games, they'd reach the 30-win plateau.
AL West
Rank
Team
Record if Every One-Run Game was Flipped
Current Record
1
Houston Astros
49-31
40-40
2
Texas Rangers
37-44
37-44
3
Seattle Mariners
38-45
46-37
4
Los Angeles Angels
37-43
34-46
5
Oakland Athletics
33-50
29-54
The Houston Astros go from trailing the Seattle Mariners by 6.5 games to leading the AL East by a substantial margin. The Mariners have had a ton of success in one-run affairs, going 17-9 in those games, while the Astros have gone an astonishing 5-14. The Mariners lead the majors with 17 wins in games decided by one run, while the Astros have the fewest one-run wins on the year. That's the difference in the AL West.
NL East
Rank
Team
Record if Every One-Run Game was Flipped
Current Record
1
Philadelphia Phillies
50-31
53-28
2
Atlanta Braves
48-31
44-35
3
Washington Nationals
43-37
38-42
4
New York Mets
32-46
39-39
5
Miami Marlins
25-56
29-52
The NL East features a major shake-up in this scenario. The division becomes extremely tight with the Philadelphia Phillies leading the Atlanta Braves by only one game instead of the eight-game lead they currently have. The Washington Nationals jump back over .500 and into third place, while the New York Mets, who have gone 16-9 in one-run games, fall completely out of the postseason picture.
NL Central
Rank
Team
Record if Every One-Run Game was Flipped
Current Record
1
Milwaukee Brewers
46-35
48-33
2
Cincinnati Reds
46-35
38-43
3
Chicago Cubs
43-39
38-44
4
St. Louis Cardinals
38-42
41-39
5
Pittsburgh Pirates
37-43
39-41
The Milwaukee Brewers have led the NL Central comfortably for much of the season, but a lot of that has to do with the struggles of the rest of this division to win one-run games. The Reds have the fewest one-run wins in the NL, and the Chicago Cubs have the most one-run losses in the majors. Chicago's bullpen continues to be the biggest reason why they've fallen to six games under .500.
NL West
Rank
Team
Record if Every One-Run Game was Flipped
Current Record
1
Los Angeles Dodgers
51-31
51-31
2
San Diego Padres
46-39
44-41
3
San Francisco Giants
38-44
39-43
4
Arizona Diamondbacks
33-48
39-42
5
Colorado Rockies
27-53
27-53
The NL West looks mostly the same, with the Los Angeles Dodgers holding a commanding lead. Where things would really change is the San Diego Padres getting more breathing room ahead of the teams behind them in the division and in the NL Wild Card hunt.