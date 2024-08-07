MLB standings ordered by most blown saves this season: Chicago dominance is futility
When building an MLB roster, most of the attention goes to position players and starting pitching, as those are seen as the most valuable areas of any given roster. This makes sense, considering the fact that position players have an impact every single game, and starting pitchers cover way more innings each game than relievers (ideally).
While that can be seen as the case, the value of having a good bullpen cannot be overlooked. Look at teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers, for example. They've been led for the most part by their bullpens and are leading their divisions as of this writing.
Nothing is more crushing than losing a game in which the team led late. Bullpens are important, but there are exceptions to almost any rule. With that in mind, let's look at what the standings would look like if they were ordered by blown saves.
Note: All records and blown save figures are from before games on Wednesday, 8/7. All blown save figures are via Baseball Reference.
MLB standings ordered by most blown saves this season
AL East
Rank
Team
Blown Saves
Current Record
1
Boston Red Sox
20
61-51
2
Tampa Bay Rays
18
57-55
3
Baltimore Orioles
17
67-47
4
New York Yankees
16
67-46
5
Toronto Blue Jays
14
52-61
The AL East blown save leaderboard is a surprising one for a couple of reasons. First, despite rostering the blown saves leader, Clay Holmes, the New York Yankees only have the fourth-most blown saves in the division. While the rest of their bullpen has had its ups and downs, they've done well holding onto leads bridging to Holmes. Second, the Toronto Blue Jays are towards the bottom of the blown save leaderboard despite their brutal season. That shows how unproductive their lineup and rotation have been.
AL Central
Rank
Team
Blown Saves
Current Record
1
Chicago White Sox
28
28-88
2
Detroit Tigers
19
54-60
3
Kansas City Royals
17
63-52
4
Cleveland Guardians
14
67-45
5
Minnesota Twins
14
63-49
Get this. The Chicago White Sox just won their 28th game of the season, snapping their 21-game losing streak in the process. That win meant they now have the same amount of victories as blown saves. If that's not the ultimate "what can go wrong will go wrong" statistic you'll ever see, I'm not sure what is. Even in the games that the White Sox hold late leads, their bullpen finds ways to blow them.
AL West
Rank
Team
Blown Saves
Current Record
1
Houston Astros
17
58-55
2
Seattle Mariners
15
59-55
3
Oakland Athletics
14
47-68
4
Los Angeles Angels
13
49-63
5
Texas Rangers
13
54-60
One thing that's for certain is that the Houston Astros did not sign Josh Hader to pair with Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu to lead the AL West in blown saves. Their bullpen has underperformed relative to expectations, and that could lead to the team missing out on another division title and even a postseason berth.
NL East
Rank
Team
Blown Saves
Current Record
1
Miami Marlins
20
42-72
2
New York Mets
17
59-54
3
Philadelphia Phillies
17
67-46
4
Washington Nationals
15
52-62
5
Atlanta Braves
12
60-52
A huge reason why the Atlanta Braves are still holding onto a postseason spot if not the main reason is the fact that their bullpen has been elite. Not only does their bullpen lead the National League with a 2.98 ERA, but they've blown the second-fewest saves in the majors. What's even crazier is that their closer, Raisel Iglesias, is responsible for just two of their 12 blown saves in his 25 attempts.
NL Central
Rank
Team
Blown Saves
Current Record
1
Pittsburgh Pirates
22
56-56
2
Chicago Cubs
21
56-60
3
St. Louis Cardinals
17
58-56
4
Milwaukee Brewers
14
63-49
5
Cincinnati Reds
8
55-58
If you're wondering how the Chicago Cubs are four games under .500 despite boasting a positive run differential, their bullpen is why. The Cubs have been at or near the top of blown save leaders for most of the season. Had they not thrown away so many winnable games, they'd be in the thick of the postseason race. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds are three games under .500 despite blowing fewer saves than any other team (by a wide margin too). Funny how that works.
NL West
Rank
Team
Blown Saves
Current Record
1
Los Angeles Dodgers
22
66-48
2
Arizona Diamondbacks
21
61-52
3
Colorado Rockies
20
42-72
4
San Francisco Giants
17
57-58
5
San Diego Padres
16
62-52
An under-discussed issue with the Los Angeles Dodgers is their bullpen. Their bullpen ERA is among the best in the majors, but they've had trouble closing out winnable games, making the fact that the San Diego Padres got Tanner Scott and Jason Adam that much more frustrating for Dodgers fans. Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks hope that they've rectified their bullpen woes by moving Paul Sewald out of the closer's role.