MLB standings ordered by most blown saves this season: Chicago dominance is futility

Bullpens are important!

By Zachary Rotman

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs / Justin Casterline/GettyImages
When building an MLB roster, most of the attention goes to position players and starting pitching, as those are seen as the most valuable areas of any given roster. This makes sense, considering the fact that position players have an impact every single game, and starting pitchers cover way more innings each game than relievers (ideally).

While that can be seen as the case, the value of having a good bullpen cannot be overlooked. Look at teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers, for example. They've been led for the most part by their bullpens and are leading their divisions as of this writing.

Nothing is more crushing than losing a game in which the team led late. Bullpens are important, but there are exceptions to almost any rule. With that in mind, let's look at what the standings would look like if they were ordered by blown saves.

Note: All records and blown save figures are from before games on Wednesday, 8/7. All blown save figures are via Baseball Reference.

MLB standings ordered by most blown saves this season

AL East

Rank

Team

Blown Saves

Current Record

1

Boston Red Sox

20

61-51

2

Tampa Bay Rays

18

57-55

3

Baltimore Orioles

17

67-47

4

New York Yankees

16

67-46

5

Toronto Blue Jays

14

52-61

The AL East blown save leaderboard is a surprising one for a couple of reasons. First, despite rostering the blown saves leader, Clay Holmes, the New York Yankees only have the fourth-most blown saves in the division. While the rest of their bullpen has had its ups and downs, they've done well holding onto leads bridging to Holmes. Second, the Toronto Blue Jays are towards the bottom of the blown save leaderboard despite their brutal season. That shows how unproductive their lineup and rotation have been.

AL Central

Rank

Team

Blown Saves

Current Record

1

Chicago White Sox

28

28-88

2

Detroit Tigers

19

54-60

3

Kansas City Royals

17

63-52

4

Cleveland Guardians

14

67-45

5

Minnesota Twins

14

63-49

Get this. The Chicago White Sox just won their 28th game of the season, snapping their 21-game losing streak in the process. That win meant they now have the same amount of victories as blown saves. If that's not the ultimate "what can go wrong will go wrong" statistic you'll ever see, I'm not sure what is. Even in the games that the White Sox hold late leads, their bullpen finds ways to blow them.

AL West

Rank

Team

Blown Saves

Current Record

1

Houston Astros

17

58-55

2

Seattle Mariners

15

59-55

3

Oakland Athletics

14

47-68

4

Los Angeles Angels

13

49-63

5

Texas Rangers

13

54-60

One thing that's for certain is that the Houston Astros did not sign Josh Hader to pair with Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu to lead the AL West in blown saves. Their bullpen has underperformed relative to expectations, and that could lead to the team missing out on another division title and even a postseason berth.

NL East

Rank

Team

Blown Saves

Current Record

1

Miami Marlins

20

42-72

2

New York Mets

17

59-54

3

Philadelphia Phillies

17

67-46

4

Washington Nationals

15

52-62

5

Atlanta Braves

12

60-52

A huge reason why the Atlanta Braves are still holding onto a postseason spot if not the main reason is the fact that their bullpen has been elite. Not only does their bullpen lead the National League with a 2.98 ERA, but they've blown the second-fewest saves in the majors. What's even crazier is that their closer, Raisel Iglesias, is responsible for just two of their 12 blown saves in his 25 attempts.

NL Central

Rank

Team

Blown Saves

Current Record

1

Pittsburgh Pirates

22

56-56

2

Chicago Cubs

21

56-60

3

St. Louis Cardinals

17

58-56

4

Milwaukee Brewers

14

63-49

5

Cincinnati Reds

8

55-58

If you're wondering how the Chicago Cubs are four games under .500 despite boasting a positive run differential, their bullpen is why. The Cubs have been at or near the top of blown save leaders for most of the season. Had they not thrown away so many winnable games, they'd be in the thick of the postseason race. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds are three games under .500 despite blowing fewer saves than any other team (by a wide margin too). Funny how that works.

NL West

Rank

Team

Blown Saves

Current Record

1

Los Angeles Dodgers

22

66-48

2

Arizona Diamondbacks

21

61-52

3

Colorado Rockies

20

42-72

4

San Francisco Giants

17

57-58

5

San Diego Padres

16

62-52

An under-discussed issue with the Los Angeles Dodgers is their bullpen. Their bullpen ERA is among the best in the majors, but they've had trouble closing out winnable games, making the fact that the San Diego Padres got Tanner Scott and Jason Adam that much more frustrating for Dodgers fans. Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks hope that they've rectified their bullpen woes by moving Paul Sewald out of the closer's role.

