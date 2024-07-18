MLB standings ordered by second-half strength of schedule: Red Sox trouble, Cubs hope
Remember when the Philadelphia Phillies were lighting the world on fire and everyone was just pointing at their easy schedule? Well, it got tougher as the season progressed, and they still ended the first half with a 62-34 record, the best mark in the majors.
No matter who they play, the Phillies are going to rack up wins. They're arguably the favorites to win the World Series for a reason.
While it doesn't really matter who a team like the Phillies play, for those inferior teams, it matters a ton. A team like the Washington Nationals for example, has taken full advantage of the Miami Marlins, going 7-0 against them with a +30 run differential. Against the rest of the NL East, however, they're just 9-15 with a -30 run differential.
With the second half under way, teams with easier schedules should presumably have an easier time racking up wins. That could wind up being the difference in some tight races. Let's take a look at which teams have the hardest schedules.
Note: All records and win percentages are from Wednesday, 7/17. All strengths of schedules are via FanGraphs.
MLB standings ordered by second-half strength of schedule
AL East
Rank
Team
Strength of Schedule
Current Record
1
Boston Red Sox
.514
53-42
2
Tampa Bay Rays
.514
48-48
3
Toronto Blue Jays
.506
44-52
4
Baltimore Orioles
.502
58-38
5
New York Yankees
.492
58-40
The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are not only tied for the toughest remaining schedules in the AL East, but their schedules are the hardest in all of baseball. The teams they're playing the rest of the way combine for a .514 win percentage which on average is essentially a team that's a couple of games above .500. Boston currently holds the third Wild Card spot. Can their difficult upcoming schedule be what knocks them out of the postseason entirely?
AL Central
Rank
Team
Strength of Schedule
Current Record
1
Cleveland Guardians
.512
58-37
2
Chicago White Sox
.502
27-71
3
Kansas City Royals
.500
52-45
4
Minnesota Twins
.500
54-42
5
Detroit Tigers
.493
47-50
In the second half of the season we'll see just how good the Cleveland Guardians are. Can they hold onto first place in the AL Central and the best record in the AL as they did in the first half despite facing the third-toughest schedule down the stretch? It'll be a tall task, for sure.
AL West
Rank
Team
Strength of Schedule
Current Record
1
Oakland Athletics
.503
37-61
2
Seattle Mariners
.501
52-46
3
Houston Astros
.499
50-46
4
Texas Rangers
.496
46-50
5
Los Angeles Angels
.496
41-55
The AL West ended the first half with the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers all within 5.0 games of each other. Fittingly, their second-half schedules will be within five percentage points of each other. It'll be incredibly fascinating to see who wins what has turned out to be one of, if not the most disappointing overall division in the league.
NL East
Rank
Team
Strength of Schedule
Current Record
1
Miami Marlins
.506
33-63
2
Philadelphia Phillies
.505
62-34
3
Washington Nationals
.502
44-53
4
New York Mets
.497
49-46
5
Atlanta Braves
.490
53-42
No, the Atlanta Braves have not played close to their best baseball this season, but they have the third-easiest schedule in the second half of the season. That's terrifying for all National League teams. This isn't to say that they'll catch up to the Phillies at the top of the NL East, but the Braves might just be playing better by the time the postseason rolls around thanks to the momentum they'll gain from their soft schedule.
NL Central
Rank
Team
Strength of Schedule
Current Record
1
Pittsburgh Pirates
.504
48-48
2
St. Louis Cardinals
.502
50-46
3
Cincinnati Reds
.500
47-50
4
Milwaukee Brewers
.500
55-42
5
Chicago Cubs
.488
47-51
If the Chicago Cubs want to find a reason to buy, this is it. Their schedule for the second half is tied for the easiest in the entire league. We saw them go on a run in the second half of last season and nearly make the postseason. FanGraphs gives them just an 11.9 percent chance to make it to the postseason, but if they can rattle off some wins against subpar competition those odds will increase exponentially. It's on them to take advantage of the schedule while they can.
NL West
Rank
Team
Strength of Schedule
Current Record
1
Colorado Rockies
.510
34-63
2
Los Angeles Dodgers
.499
56-41
3
Arizona Diamondbacks
.496
49-48
4
San Diego Padres
.494
50-49
5
San Francisco Giants
.488
47-50
What was just written about the Cubs can and should be said about the San Francisco Giants and even the San Diego Padres. The Padres' chances of squeaking in are under 40 percent as of this writing, and the Giants have even shorter odds at under 25 percent. It's on them to take advantage, but again, if they can take advantage of their softer schedules, they might just find themselves playing meaningful October baseball. Once you get in, anything can happen.