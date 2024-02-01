MLB teams make sure losers can't win in Jackie Robinson statue scandal situation
Tragedy struck last week when statue of Jackie Robinson was stolen from a part in Wichita, Kansas and later found vandalized. But Major League Baseball and all 30 teams are pitching in to help replace the statue
By Curt Bishop
Tragedy struck last week when thieves stole a prized statue of Jackie Robinson from McAdams Park in Wichita, Kansas. The theft sparked outrage in Wichita and all around the baseball world as police searched for the stolen statue.
Unfortunately, the statue was found on Tuesday after being burned and dismantled, and as Wichita Police spokesman Andrew Ford stated, "not salvageable." The thieves cut the statue at the ankles and left the feet behind.
But Major League Baseball isn't letting the thieves have the last laugh. Instead, all 30 MLB teams are pitching in to help replace the stolen and broken statue.
"It will be a joyous occasion--unlike today, unlike the past five days," said Bob Lutz, the executive director of League 42, the youth baseball league to which the ballpark belongs.
MLB, teams pitch in to replace stolen Jackie Robinson statue
The new statue will be built according to the original mold. The original statue was built in 2021.
Needless to say, it has been a difficult week for the Wichita community and League 42. But Major League Baseball and its 30 teams have taken action into their own hands, stepping in to help the community heal and rebuild what was taken.
What took place was unfortunate and simply tragic. But it's good to see the baseball community rallying in support of those in Wichita and League 42, ensuring that those who stole the statue will not destroy the spirit of baseball in the community and the legacy of Robinson. Also, a generous gesture by MLB. It ultimately goes to show the power of baseball and how it can bring people together, creating a sense of belonging and camaraderie.
Hopefully, those responsible for the tragedy will be held accountable for their actions.
In addition to the support from Major League Baseball, $180,000 were raised in a GoFundMe set up by Lutz to replace the statue.