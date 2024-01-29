MLB The Show 24: 3 players who would make a perfect cover athlete
By Dhendrix1
MLB The Show sends baseball fans everywhere over the moon annually as the video game franchise is wildly popular. And that means the announcement of the cover athlete comes with plenty of excitement.
In the past two years, the likes of Shohei Ohtani (MLB The Show 22) and Jazz Chisholm Jr.. (MLB The Show 23) graced the cover for the game. This year, there are many options and different routes they could take with the cover.
Three players stand out as a perfect choice for the cover of MLB The Show 24, though, which will be revealed on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on YouTube and Twitch.
3. Julio Rodriguez, OF, Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodriguez will be entering just his third season in the majors, and he is already one of the most electrifying players in the world.
He dominated in 2022, winning the AL Rookie of The Year honors, and followed it with a season that wasn't as good, but still solid. Last season, Rodríguez became the first player in MLB history with at least 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in each of the first two seasons of their career. He finished with 32 home runs and 37 stolen bases. In addition to that, he also became the fourth player with a 30-30 season at the age of 22 or younger, joining 2019 Ronald Acuña Jr., 2012 Mike Trout, and 1998 Alex Rodriguez.
Rodriguez is getting better by the day and it wouldn't be shocking to see him announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24.
2. Corey Seager, SS, Texas Rangers
Nobody came out of the 2023 season on a higher note than Corey Seager. In just his second season with the club, Seager not only led the Texas Rangers to a World Series title, but he also earned World Series MVP honors.
He now has two championships and two World Series MVPs on his resumé. Add in the fact that he has accomplished all of that within the last three seasons and you've got another player that deserves the nod to become the cover athlete of MLB The Show 24.
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves
There are very few things that are more impressive in baseball than a player having a 40/40 season. Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. became only the fifth player in MLB history to record at least 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season. In addition to that, he finished the year with 73 stolen bases. Typically, power hitters are strictly that -- Acuña Jr. on the other hand also possesses a speed on the base path that makes him a tough out both at the plate and once he reaches base.
Although the Braves season fell short in postseason disappointment, Acuña Jr. put together likely one of the greatest seasons of all time that not only granted him a unanimous vote for National League MVP but will likely grant him the honor as the MLB The Show 24 cover athlete.