MLB trade grades: Astros find the arm they needed in Yusei Kikuchi at absurd cost
The Houston Astros have been incredibly active in the trade market this season. They have had their name in the conversation for a ton of different talent including the likes of Jack Flaherty and Vlad Guerrero Jr.
When their starting pitcher for Monday night's game, Jake Bloss, was scratched from his start with no injury listed, the speculation began that Houston would have a trade in place with Bloss as the headliner to go. Hug watch was on in Houston and it turned out to be true.
Bloss is on his way to the Toronto Blue Jays as the headliner in a trade to acquire Toronto's starting pitcher, Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi joins the Astros rotation, which has been absolutely devastated by injuries this season.
MLB trade grades: Toronto sends Kikuchi to Houston in exchange for Bloss, more
Here's the full deal that sends Kikuchi to his new home in Houston, per Ken Rosenthal, Kaitlyn McGrath ad Chandler Rome of The Athletic:
Kikuchi, 33, holds a 4.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 3.64 FIP across 115.2 innings pitched. He doesn't really walk hitters, just 2.3 BB/9, while striking them out by the boat load, over 10 K/9. In a market that's dry of starting pitching, Kikuchi is one of the more reliable options that could have been had for cheap.
Bloss, 23, was the Astros' ninth ranked prospect. He's spent three starts in the big leagues this year, but he's gotten shelled quite hard in those appearances. The 23-year-old was lights out in the minors with nothing left to prove, by he flew up the ladder of the minor leagues very quickly. His potential is still solid and the only level that has hit him whatsoever is the big leagues. At just 23, the right hander still has quite a lot of potential.
Wagner, 25, is on the older side of prospect status, but he's been mighty impressive with his bat this year. At the Triple-A level, the infielder is slashing .307/.424/.429 with 21 extra base hits, 54 walks and only 33 strikeouts. In an era that doesn't pay too much attention to cutting down strike outs, Wagner does. He has top of the lineup written all over him.
Loperfido, 25, is quite the intriguing young player. He's slashing .236/.299/.358 in his rookie campaign. He's a former top prospect himself that packs a ton of potential as a runner and with the bat. The Astros are giving up on him way too early.
After the Mariners added Justin Turner and Randy Arozarena among others in an attempt to chase the Astros down in the AL West, Houston had to respond and this is the move that we've been waiting for. The Astros aren't likely to be done just yet either. They gave up way more than Kikuchi is worth though.
The Blue Jays get an absolute haul in return for their expiring starter. Houston would have been better off with Bloss in their rotation if this is the package they had to give up.
Blue Jays trade grade: A+
Astros trade grade: D