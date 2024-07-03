Fansided

MLB trade grades: Brewers get rotation reinforcements they desperately need

The Milwaukee Brewers needed starting rotation help, and they got just that thanks to the Tampa Bay Rays.

By Mark Powell

The Milwaukee Brewers added some depth at a position they desperately need it in the early AM on Wednesday thanks to the Tampa Bay Rays, a team selling off assets at the deadline. Tampa Bay is out of the AL East and AL Wild Card races already.

While the Rays are typically seen as a saving grace for struggling starting pitcher, there is one right-hander they couldn't fix in Aaron Civale. With the Cleveland Guardians, Civale was a fringe All-Star back in Cleveland, but he struggled to regain his form with the Tampa Bay Rays to the tune of a 5.07 ERA in 2024, which is his first full season in Florida.

Brandon Woodruff, Robert Gasser, Joe Ross and DL Hall are all on the 60-day injured list. Milwaukee signed Dallas Keuchel in hopes of filling one of their rotation spots, now they have added a starter with pedigree as a stopgap for another.

MLB trade grades: Brewers add Aaron Civale from the Tampa Bay Rays

We'll have more on this story shortly.

