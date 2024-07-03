MLB trade grades: Brewers get rotation reinforcements they desperately need
By Mark Powell
The Milwaukee Brewers added some depth at a position they desperately need it in the early AM on Wednesday thanks to the Tampa Bay Rays, a team selling off assets at the deadline. Tampa Bay is out of the AL East and AL Wild Card races already.
While the Rays are typically seen as a saving grace for struggling starting pitcher, there is one right-hander they couldn't fix in Aaron Civale. With the Cleveland Guardians, Civale was a fringe All-Star back in Cleveland, but he struggled to regain his form with the Tampa Bay Rays to the tune of a 5.07 ERA in 2024, which is his first full season in Florida.
Brandon Woodruff, Robert Gasser, Joe Ross and DL Hall are all on the 60-day injured list. Milwaukee signed Dallas Keuchel in hopes of filling one of their rotation spots, now they have added a starter with pedigree as a stopgap for another.
MLB trade grades: Brewers add Aaron Civale from the Tampa Bay Rays
