MLB trade grades: Cardinals, Dodgers 3-team blockbuster sends baseball world into chaos
In what was expected to be a quiet MLB trade deadline there have been plenty of moves thus far, and we're still more than 24 hours away from the deadline itself. Things only seem to be getting crazier with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reporting that a three-team deal is close to being finalized.
The deal features the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago White Sox. With only one of those three teams being sellers, the details of this deal were sure to be interesting.
As of now, what we know from Bob Nightengale of USA Today is that the Cardinals are getting Erick Fedde, the Dodgers are acquiring Tommy Edman and Michael Kopech, and the White Sox are getting prospects from both teams.
MLB Trade Grades: Who won this blockbuster three-team trade?
Acquiring a pitcher of Fedde's caliber is a big win for the Cardinals, a team in dire need of some starting pitching help. St. Louis is in need of a No. 2 starter to slot behind Sonny Gray and Fedde has pitched like one, posting a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts and 121.2 innings of work. He's far from overpowering, but throws strikes and avoids too much hard contact.
The real value of the Cardinals acquiring Fedde, though, is the fact that he's owed just $7.5 million next season, which is peanuts for a starting pitcher, let alone one pitching as well as Fedde is.
The surprising part of this deal is that the Cardinals gave up Tommy Edman, a valuable player, to a team they're competing in the National League with, the Dodgers. Edman has yet to play in a MLB game yet this season as he has dealt with injuries but is a switch-hitter who can lead off, steals bases, and is a terrific defender at a plethora of positions.
Edman can provide the Dodgers value with Mookie Betts on the IL as a utility man and will presumably settle into a consistent role in their outfield when he comes back. As is the case with Fedde, Edman is under control for the 2025 season on a very reasonable $9.5 million salary.
The White Sox, a team going nowhere any time soon, did exactly what they should do here by trading Fedde, a player with more value now than he ever will have, in exchange for pieces who can help them in the future. As of now, it's hard to determine how well they did without the return.
Grades: TBD