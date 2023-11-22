MLB trade grades: Diamondbacks make first major move after losing World Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired their third baseman, trading for Eugenio Suarez, who still has some pop left in his bat.
By Mark Powell
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Seattle Mariners.
There's benefit to this trade for both teams, as trading Suarez allows Seattle to shed $11 million off its payroll for next season. Suarez has a club option for the 2025 campaign, so he could very well be a free agent at the end of this league year.
As for Arizona, by taking on Suarez's deal, they land a third baseman with some pop -- something last year's World Series team was lacking -- and trade off some relatively moderate assets in Carlos Vargas and Seby Zavala. Neither player made much of an impact with Arizona last season, as they played in a combined 12 games total. Vargas is still young enough to play a role with the Mariners, though it's likely that by dumping Suarez's salary, Seattle hopes to make a larger move in free agency.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Diamondbacks-Mariners Eugenio Suarez trade?
The Diamondbacks can afford to take on the $11 million owed to Suarez, as they had a payroll of just $119 million last season. That's well below the luxury tax, and Arizona isn't expected to make any major splashes this offseason in free agency.
Arizona could look to extend their own homegrown talent, which would make a ton of sense moving forward. The Diamondbacks made a shocking World Series run in 2023, and are young enough that the right additions to this core could put them over the top.
Suarez has some decent pop in his bat, but he often expands the strike zone far beyond his manager's liking. That's something Arizona hitting coach Joe Mather and manager Torey Lovullo will have to work with him on before spring training. Suarez had 196 strikeouts in 2022 and 214 strikeouts in 2023, both career highs. That number is trending in the wrong direction for a player who otherwise can provide some defensive stability at the hot corner, and provide 25+ home run power.
Grade:
Arizona Diamondbacks: B
Seattle Mariners: C