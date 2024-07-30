MLB trade grades: Diamondbacks get Christian Walker insurance in former All-Star
By Mark Powell
Christian Walker is one of the best first basemen in the National League when healthy. It's why he himself was mentioned in trade rumors earlier this season. However, Arizona remains in the NL Wild Card race and is just one year removed from a surprising World Series run in which they entered the final months of the season behind in the race for the playoffs.
That ought to sound familiar. However, if Walker is forced to miss significant time after hurting his oblique, it'll be a far tougher task this time around. Walker is one of the best defensive first basemen in MLB, and has added a power element to his game the last few years. In 2024, he has 23 home runs and an .815 OPS.
Rather than sitting on their hands, the Diamondbacks took action, trading for Miami Marlins first baseman Josh Bell.
Just how injured is Christian Walker? Josh Bell trade suggest Diamondbacks star will miss time
While Walker himself was unavailable for comment, D'Backs manager Torey Lovullo detailed the injury after the game, per MLB.com.
"Manager Torey Lovullo said that he believes Walker first felt the oblique during his at-bat in the second inning when he struck out. Walker then made a running catch in foul territory to catch a ball in the top of the third, whirled and threw to second and when he came off at the end of that half inning he told the training staff he was hurt," Steve Gilbert wrote.
The Marlins were set to place Bell on waivers had he not been traded to Arizona. Bell still has a lot of power from the right-hand side, as he has 14 home runs on the season. However, he doesn't offer much more than that. Bell's OPS is .699, which is below the league average. He strikes out too much. He's not an everyday player.
For that reason, it's tough to consider such a move a resounding win for Arizona unless they're able to turn their season around.
Diamondbacks trade grade: B-
Marlins trade grade: B
