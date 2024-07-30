MLB trade grades: Dodgers acquire Amed Rosario in a trade with the Rays
The Los Angeles Dodgers are some of the bigger buyers at the trade deadline year in and year out. This year has been no different as Los Angeles has already acquired a few players like Michael Kopech from the White Sox and Tommy Edman from the Cardinals.
They're not done there though. Actually, they're far from done. On Monday night, the Dodgers came together with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire their old friend, utility man Amed Rosario. Los Angeles made a deal with the Guardians last season to acquire Rosario before the trade deadline.
The Rays have been the biggest sellers this season. If they have a player that another team wants, they're willing to move them. Rosario joins players like Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes that have been moved from Tampa Bay already. Reliever Pete Fairbanks and infielder Yandy Diaz could follow.
Here's the full deal that sends Rosario back to the Dodgers:
Rosario, 28, is on an expiring contract this year, but that doesn't really bother the Dodgers. They needed versatility on defense, and they got exactly that by adding Rosario and Edman. The 28-year-old is slashing .307/.331/.417 with 17 doubles on the season.
Flynn, 27, is a former sixth round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He holds a career ERA of 6.20 in the minor leagues with his WHIP also at a concerningly high 1.40. He holds a 4.25 ERA in 31 appearances, one being a start, in 2024. The right-handed reliever doesn't offer much upside, but given the Rays ability to develop players that others have given up on, there's always a chance that he can turn his career around.
The Dodgers got a versatile defender for very cheap. The fact that he's on an expiring contract doesn't bother them as they just want him to come help them compete this season. Los Angeles likely didn't like the asking prices on some of the more expensive players in the market, so they opted to go after the cheaper players like Rosario, Kopech and Edman. They're doing a great job, including this trade, before the deadline.
With the infield market being so thin, the Rays really struggled with this return. To grab a career minor league reliever with limited upside in exchange for a versatile infielder is a bit underwhelming.
Dodgers trade grade: B+
Rays trade grade: C-