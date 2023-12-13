MLB trade grades: Rich get richer thanks to rumored Rays-Dodgers blockbuster
The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly close to a trade that would send Tyler Glasnow to the west coast.
By Mark Powell
As if signing Shohei Ohtani wasn't enough, the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to adding some much-needed starting pitching at the front end of their rotation. Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays is entering a contract year, and will make $25 million in 2024. Because of this, he is not affordable for a small-market team like the Rays which struggles to fill its own stadium, let alone cough up the change needed for an expensive payroll.
The Dodgers are rich, and can afford to take on Glasnow's deal even if just for a year. Assuming he pitches well, perhaps they'll even sign him to a contract extension, especially given they save an estimated $24 million per season on Ohtani's deferred deal (thanks, MLB).
A trade is not final as of this writing, and there's still a chance it falls through given medical concerns with Glasnow's right arm. While he can be one of the more devastating pitchers in the sport when healthy, expecting him to pitch over 120 innings consistently is a pipe dream.
MLB trade grades: Rich get richer after Dodgers-Rays blockbuster
Dodgers grade: B-
Glasnow is the biggest piece of this trade, and for good reason. When healthy Glasnow is a strikeout artist and can be an NL Cy Young contender. The former Pirates top prospect came into his own with the Tampa Bay Rays, but often struggles to stay healthy. If LA manager Dave Roberts can limit his innings some rather than forcing Glasnow to be a workhorse, then this deal makes sense. Margot isn't a bad fourth outfielder, assuming the Dodgers choose to keep him. He has another year left on his contract plus a $12 million club option for 2025.
Rays grade: B+
Until proven otherwise, I like this trade for the Rays, who acquired a young, controllable starting pitcher to replace Glasnow should they choose in Pepiot. The former top-100 prospect is entering his age-26 season, and doesn't hit arbitration until after the 2025 season. The Rays reset the clock with this one, and have one of the better pitcher development programs in the sport. Deluca can replace Margot on the 40-man roster but for about $10 million cheaper, meaning the Rays can use that flexibility to (hopefully) invest in the MLB product.