MLB trade grades: Dodgers-Twins swap makes Kiké Hernandez return even sweeter
The Los Angeles Dodgers traded Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins, clearing a path for Kiké Hernandez's return.
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers crazy offseason isn't done just yet.
Just a few months ago the Dodgers acquired former Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow in a trade. Also acquired in that deal? High-priced outfielder Manuel Margot, who was a throw-in expected to compete for the fourth outfield spot.
Hopefully Margot didn't invest in any LA-area real estate, as he's been flipped from the Dodgers to the Minnesota Twins, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The Dodgers will send Margot and shortstop prospect Rayne Doncon to Minnesota in exchange for shortstop prospect Noah Miller.
Monday's trade also clears the way for Kiké Hernandez to return to the Dodgers. Hernandez had multiple finalists as of this morning, none of which were a Dodgers comeback. Per Ken Rosenthal, the finalists for Hernandez were the Angels, Padres and Giants. Instead of signing with a rival, Hernandez is joining the superteam.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Dodgers-Twins swap for Manuel Margot?
While Hernandez wasn't directly involved in the trade for Margot, the deal did create room on the Dodgers roster for him. Hernandez slashed .262/.308/.423 in 54 games with the Dodgers last season following a trade deadline deal with the Red Sox.
Margot had similar numbers with Tampa Bay in 2023, as he slashed .264/.310/.376 in 99 games. Hernandez offers more power than Margot, hence why Los Angeles would prefer Kiké this season.
The Twins were expected to make an offer for Hernandez, but by acquiring Margot as a corner outfield option, it eliminated the need altogether. Doncon, who was the 23rd-ranked prospect in the Dodgers system last year, projects as a young infielder with 25-plus home run potential. He remains a very raw prospect, though.
Miller, who was ranked similarly in the Twins system, is basically a one-for-one swap with Doncon. He has the makings of a solid all-around infielder, but at 21 years old needs to start making his way through the LA system if he's to contribute at such a key position.
Los Angeles Dodgers trade grade: B-
The Dodgers got an upgrade at the corner outfield spot and a familiar face in Hernandez. Yes, losing a prospect like Doncon could come back to haunt him given he is only 20 years old and a relatively unknown international prospect, but it's worth the risk for a team ready to win the World Series in 2024. Hernandez also offers an excellent clubhouse presence.
Minnesota Twins trade grade: C+
The Twins could have landed Hernandez, thus upgrading at a position of need. Instead, they settle for Margot and hope he has a bounceback season. They land Doncon, who they clearly believe they have some intel on. Parting ways with Miller shouldn't hurt them much should Doncon emerge on the organizational depth chart. Still, punting on Hernandez is a bad look for a team hoping to contend for the AL Central in 2024.