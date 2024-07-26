MLB trade grades: Mariners get desperate in trade for Rays postseason hero
By Mark Powell
The Tampa Bay Rays are selling at the MLB trade deadline, in case you were wondering. Outfielder Randy Arozarena, a former postseason hero in Tampa, is heading to greener pastures thanks to the Rays 2024 struggles.
The Rays sit near the bottom of the AL East standings. While Tampa tends to rebuild quickly, Arozarena is not in their long-term plans. The 29-year-old is slashing just .213/.319/.398 on the season. Motivation and the lack of a winning environment can be blamed for some of his performance, Arozarena hasn't played up to par at the plate especially in 2024. He's a big name, but doesn't offer the same splash that his new team, the Seattle Mariners, would hope.
The Mariners are among the worst offensive teams in MLB. Besides Julio Rodriguez, who also is hitting under his average slash line in his young career, the Mariners lineup needs some pop. This is where Arozarena comes in. Seattle hopes a change of scenery can jumpstart Arozarena's bat, and perhaps give the Mariners lineup a new look as they try to hold off the Houston Astros in the AL West.
Randy Arozarena trade details: Did Rays or Mariners win the deal?
The complete deal, per a collection of sources, is as follows. The Mariners get the prize of said trade in Arozarena, while the Rays acquire Aidan Smith, Brody Hopkins and a PTBNL.
Smith is the 12th-ranked prospect in the Mariner system, and the best young player the Rays will receive in return for Arozarena. On the season, Smith is slashing .284/.402/.470 in Single-A. At just 20 years old, Smith has a lot of work to do before reaching the MLB level, but he is off to an impressive start in the lower levels of the Mariners farm system.
Hopkins is a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher in Single-A. While still a few years from reaching the big leagues, Hopkins has a 2.90 ERA this season with Modesto, and is no slouch. Considering Tampa's long history of making the most of undervalued pitching prospect, Seattle took a risk trading Hopkins to the Rays.
After careful consideration, the Rays win this trade due to our trust in their scouting department. Seattle gave up too soon on two prospects who could very well contribute to the Rays MLB roster in the next few years.
Arozarena has 2.5 years left on his contract, so the Mariners have plenty to gain as well.