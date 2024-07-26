MLB trade grades: Mariners prove they're not done as Ross Atkins starts fire sale
The Seattle Mariners made waves last night when they made a deal to acquire outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for two prospects. Now, less than 24 hours later, the Mariners are continuing to buy, this time adding to their bullpen.
Per Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, the Mariners are in agreeance on a deal to acquire right-handed relief pitcher Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays.
This deal is exactly in line with where the industry thought both these teams would be. The Mariners are continuing to aggressively buy as they are now looking to chase the Astros in the AL West. The Blue Jays are now selling on their expiring contracts as they look to reload for 2025.
(For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.)
MLB Trade Grades: Blue Jays send RHP Yimi Garcia to Seattle for two prospects
Here is the full deal:
Garcia, 33, is a free agent at the end of the season. The righty has been lights out this year for the Blue Jays. In 30 innings, Garcia has a 2.70 ERA, 2.64 FIP, 2.27 xERA and a 0.80 WHIP. He's having a career-best season led by his impressive six-pitch arsenal.
Clase, Seattle's 10th-ranked prospect, has been very impressive in Triple-A this season. He's taken just over 40 big league at-bats where he's slashing .195/.233/.220, but his Triple-A slash line of .274/.373/.483 is much more indicative of the player that he can be. He's the 10th-ranked prospect in a good organization for a reason. His plus speed and solid glove make him an interesting prospect for the Blue Jays to add.
Sharp, not ranked in the Mariners top 30 prospects, is slashing .255/.339/.435 with 17 extra-base hits in 44 games at Low-A this year. The 2023 17th-round pick is a bit on the older side for being in Low-A, but given his position as a catcher, there is some potential here.
The Mariners got the bullpen help that they needed, pushing them in the direction they want to go. Though Garcia is on an expiring deal, he's still going to be a great high-leverage arm for the Mariners down the stretch.
The fact that the Blue Jays were able to acquire Clase for an expiring reliever goes to show the state of the reliever market this season. Clase provides them with a ton of upside and Short isn't a terrible prospect either.