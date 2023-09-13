MLB trade grades: Max Scherzer injury changes everything in Rangers-Mets swap
At the MLB trade deadline, the Mets sent Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers for a top-100 prospect.
By Mark Powell
Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and postseason with a strained teres major -- a muscle that connects the scapula to the humerus. For Scherzer, a pitcher who is nearing age 40, it's natural to wonder if we've seen the last of him at an elite level of pitching.
Scherzer entered this year as an ace-caliber pitcher, but struggled at times with the New York Mets. Still, he was traded to the Rangers as the deadline, and was able to fetch New York a top-100 prospect in return (thanks in part to the salary portion Steve Cohen was willing to pay).
Without Scherzer, the Rangers rotation needs some work. Jordan Montgomery, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning and Nate Eovaldi lead the way. Which of those pitchers would start in the postseason is anyone's guess.
MLB trade grades: Does Max Scherzer injury change anything with Mets-Rangers deal?
The Mets traded Scherzer to Texas (along with a ton of money) in exchange for Ronald Acuña's brother -- Luisangel Acuña, who is a shortstop. It adds a lot of intrigue to this rivalry between NL East foes. But did the Mets actually win the trade?
New York struggled to find a trade market for Scherzer, especially considering their demands for a top prospect. His injury risk and age played a major role in that, so when the Rangers came calling, Cohen and Billy Eppler welcomed the long-distance charges with open arms.
The initial trade grades was a B+ in favor of the Rangers. In the end, they received the best player. However, Scherzer's injury should change matters somewhat, and for good reason.
Scherzer is a solid pitcher when healthy, but he's getting up there in age. The injury makes a comeback even tougher to achieve.
Meanwhile Acuña is a promising prospect, and his bloodline suggests he could be a star. We'll consider this even for now.