MLB trade grades: Mets make savvy bullpen move as free agency slows to a crawl
The New York Mets made a trade with the Chicago White Sox to get some bullpen help.
By Scott Rogust
MLB free agency saw its biggest domino fall over a week ago after Shohei Ohtani agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract, which is heavily deferred until after the end of the contract. From there, the signings became much more prevalent.
But in recent days, free agency has slowed down to a crawl, as a bunch of teams are trying to sign Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The three-time Nippon Professional Baseball Pacific League MVP is going through his second visits with teams and could decide who he will sign within the coming days. One of the teams in the running are the New York Mets. As the Mets wait for Yamamoto to choose, they decided to make a trade.
The Mets announced they acquired right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.
Now, let's grade the trade.
MLB trade grades: Mets acquire RHP Yohan Ramirez from White Sox for cash considerations
Mets trade grade: B
One of the main reasons why the Mets failed to live up to their lofty expectations was because their bullpen took a hit. Most notably, they lost star closer Edwin Diaz for the year due to a torn ACL suffered in the World Baseball Classic. At the trade deadline, the team decided to move on from their best bullpen arm, David Robertson, as they prioritized bolstering their farm system.
Now, they add Ramirez to their bullpen to provide what the team needs -- depth.
Ramirez played last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the White Sox. Starting the year off in Pittsburgh, Ramirez pitched in 26 games, recording a 3.67 ERA, a 1.398 WHIP, 31 strikeouts, and 14 walks in 34.1 innings. The White Sox claimed Ramirez off waivers in September and played in just five games. But in that stint, Ramirez posted a 9.00 ERA, a 2.000 WHIP, four strikeouts, and three walks in 4.0 innings.
The Mets are now adding a relief pitcher with a career ERA of 3.99, a WHIP of 1.347, 128 strikeouts, and 69 walks. A decent bullpen option, all for cash considerations.
White Sox trade grade: D
The White Sox made notable changes this past season, including firing executive vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn. Replacing Hahn is Chris Getz, who was previously their assistant general manager. Thus far, the White Sox are planning on retooling their roster.
Their biggest trade of the offseason so far was trading relief pitcher Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves for Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake, and Riley Gowens. Their biggest signing? Signing Erick Fedde from the KBO.
For Ramirez, they had already designated him for assignment after five appearances in 2023. While the White Sox would ideally want some player in return, that wasn't happening for them. But they do get cash considerations from the Mets. It's better than watching Ramirez walk for nothing in return.