MLB trade grades: Orioles put Adley Rutschman's insurance policy on notice
By Mark Powell
The Baltimore Orioles traded relief pitcher Mike Baumann and catcher Michael Perez to the Seattle Mariners in a late-night deal on Wednesday. Baltimore had designated Baumann for assignment, so receiving much of anything for the productive 28-year-old right-hander is better than nothing. However, the piece Baltimore acquired in return tells a story all in itself.
The Orioles rely heavily on Adley Rutschman, a former No. 1 pick and arguably the best catcher in baseball. However, being a catcher, Rutschman plays one of the most demanding positions in the sport. He must manage a pitching staff, all the while providing production at the plate. This makes the backstop behind Rutschman on the depth chart all the more important.
For Baltimore, that is former All-Star James McCann. McCann has been around for awhile, be he's struggled at the plate the last few years. He's slashing just .208/.208/.319 in 21 games this season. That's why this trade, which netted the Orioles catcher Blake Hunt, perhaps says more about McCann than any other player on the roster.
Baltimore Orioles trade Mike Baumann and more to Mariners for Blake Hunt
Baltimore's decision to DFA Baumann in the first place was rather surprising, as his numbers over the past two seasons suggest he's a capable middle-inning relief pitcher. Baumann had a 3.76 ERA in 60 appearances in 2023, and has a 3.44 ERA in 17 appearances so far this season. Perez was a throw-in and should be a 1-for-1 replacement for Hunt as far as the Orioles are concerned, though he doesn't have the same pedigree from the plate.
The trade makes a ton of sense from Seattle's perspective, as Baumann and Perez were immediately added to the team's 40-man roster. Baumann is an impressive bullpen piece who can contribute right away.
Hunt was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk and has options left. Hunt was raking at Triple-A Tacoma, slashing .293/.372/.533
Hunt could make his debut this season depending on injury, but at the very least this should put a struggling McCann on notice. Hunt will be given every opportunity to compete for the backup catching job next season if the Orioles let McCann walk next winter, as he's scheduled to be a free agent.