MLB trade grades: Padres sell the farm in blockbuster Tanner Scott deal as deadline nears
For the last few weeks, every pundit has speculated where the Miami Marlins lights-out closer Tanner Scott was going to end up at the trade deadline. We all knew -- with Scott on an expiring contract --that he wasn't going to stay with the Marlins. As the Marlins began selling other players including multiple bullpen arms, the speculation for Scott grew.
Most insiders knew the market was going to be massive for the closer with an ERA that's closing in on getting down to 1.00. But the stove only got hotter as other relievers were dealt for huge hauls of prospects.
The Marlins finally got the haul they wanted. Miami has agreed to a deal with the San Deigo Padres that will send Scott to San Diego in exchange for a package of four prospects.
MLB trade grades: Padres upgrade bullpen with huge addition of All-Star Tanner Scott
Here's the full deal that sends the All-Star closer to San Diego:
Scott, 30, sits on an expiring contract but he's one of the best bullpen arms in the entire league. His ERA sits at 1.18 while his WAR is up over 3.0. He has 18 saves and has only allowed 19 hits in 45.2 innings on the season. He's a true star reliever at this point in his career. He joins Robert Suarez at the back end of games for the Padres.
Hoeing, 27, holds a 2.70 ERA, 3.26 FIP and a 1.27 WHIP in 30 innings pitched this year. Hoeing gives the Padres another arm that they can throw out of the bullpen or even start if they really wanted to. He's a solid addition to the deal.
Snelling, 20, is one of the higher-potential left handed pitchers in the minor leagues. He's struggled this season, throwing to an ERA over 6.00 at the Double-A level, but his potential is still massive. At just 20 years old, he has excellent command and a few great pitches. He is the No. 44 prospect in all of baseball as of this writing.
Mazur, 23, has had quite the up and down year in the Padres organization. He holds a 4.39 ERA in the minor leagues, but in a short time in the big leagues, Mazur got hit around a bit. He was the Padres fifth ranked prospect, and he comes with a ton of potential.
Pauley, 23, is the Padres' sixth-ranked prospect, ranked just behind Mazur. He is currently slashing .228/.342/.390 at the Triple-A level this year. The utility man comes with a ton of defensive flexibility and solid plate discipline. He walks almost at the same rate that he strikes out at.
Beshears, 22, is having a solid season in Low-A and High-A this year. He's slashing .261/.373/.377 between the two levels across 85 total games. Beshears is a solid prospect but will need quite a bit of fine tooling in order to make it to the big leagues.
As expected, Scott gets a haul for the Marlins. Somehow, it seems as though the Marlins were able to land even more in return for their closer than many expected. They have done an excellent job at building up their assets this year. The Padres get much better in the bullpen, but at a very high cost.
Padres trade grade: B-
Marlins trade grade: A+