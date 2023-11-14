MLB trade grades: Phillies deal AFL standout for surprising prospect package
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded Arizona Fall League standout Oliver Dunn to the Milwaukee Brewers for some prospect capital.
By Mark Powell
With the 40-man roster deadline quickly approaching, expect a series of trades over the next day or so as teams try to make the most of fringe talent. Oliver Dunn is a classic example.
Dunn performed well in the Arizona Fall League for the Phillies this season, but was unlikely to make the 40-man roster. Because of this, the Phils flipped Dunn when they had the chance, landing two top-30 prospects from the Milwaukee Brewers.
The trade was initially reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, with the details revealed by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
The Brewers took a flyer on Dunn, a player who slashed .343/.455/.616 in 19 games with the Scottsdale Scorpions. This is all following a breakout minor-league campaign with the Double-A Phils.
MLB trade grades: Did Phillies win the Oliver Dunn trade?
For now, it's easy to consider the Phillies the clear winner of the Dunn trade, as they receive two top-30 prospects in return for a player who was unlikely to make their MLB roster out of spring training. Dunn has shown some promise in the Phillies organization of late, but expecting him to bring back this much in return always seemed farfetched.
In return for Dunn, the Phillies received INF Robert Moore and OF Hendry Mendez. Per MLB Pipeline, here is a brief synopsis of both players:
Moore: "The former Razorback has the hands, internal clock and instincts to be an impressive defender up the middle. He moved over to second in college in deference to Jalen Battles but got a few more looks at the six in his first taste of the Minors. Fringy arm strength will likely keep him at the keystone long term, and he could be an absolute asset there."
Mendez: "Mendez’s ability to make contact still drives his offensive profile. His 15.7 percent K rate was sixth-lowest among the 109 Single-A qualifiers in 2022, while his 6.1 swinging-strike rate (whiffs per pitches faced) was second lowest. It isn’t exactly loud contact, however, because the current angle of his swing tends to drive the ball directly into the ground."
As is the case with most prospects, both players have flaws. Moore is a solid defender, but projects as a second baseman who makes moderate contact. Mendez, meanwhile, has an average arm and projects to the corner outfield. He rarely strikes out, which is a plus at his age. At 20 years old, Mendez has time to figure things out in the lower MiLB levels.
Despite those flaws, the Brewers must see something in Dunn to trade two top-30 prospects for him.
Phillies grade: B
Brewers grade: C+
We'll have more on this story momentarily.