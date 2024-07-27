MLB trade grades: Phillies load up bullpen by acquiring Angels closer Carlos Estevez
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Phillies boast arguably the most stacked roster in MLB. Not to mention, they hold the best record in the majors entering July 27. But that doesn't mean they were without their flaws.
While the Phillies did make one move ahead of the deadline to address their outfield depth by acquiring Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles, they seriously needed to address their bullpen. That was a well-known fact, considering the Phillies were linked to every major closer that could be available at the trade deadline.
Well during a busy Saturday, the Phillies accomplished their goal in getting one of the top closers available.
According to The Athletic insider Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies were acquiring Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez. ESPN's Jeff Passan followed that up with an additional report, saying that the Phillies were trading top pitching prospects George Lassen and Samuel Aldegheri.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
MLB trade grades: Phillies land top closer Carlos Estevez from Angels
The Phillies desperately needed to address the closer position, and not only do they do that, but they get arguably the best available with Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics off the market.
While the Angels may not be the best team in the American League, Estevez has been their best player and most valuable asset entering the trade deadline. Through 34 games, Estevez recorded a 2.38 ERA, a 0.74 WHIP, 32 strikeouts, and just five walks in 34.0 innings of work.
With this move, Estevez will slot in as their new closer.
As for the Angels, they are receiving two pitching prospects that have high upside in Samuel Aldegheri and George Klassen. Pitching is an area that the Angels have desperately needed depth at for years.
Aldegheri played at High-A and Double-A this season, posting a 3.23 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, 109 strikeouts, and 32 walks in 78.0 innings of work. Overall in his four years in Philadelphia's minor league system, Aldegheri owns a 3.46 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, 257 strikeouts, and 84 walks in 195.0 innings (51 games).
As for Klassen, he was just drafted by the Angels last year in the sixth round out of the University of Minnesota. This season at Single-A and High-A, Klassen recorded a 1.97 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP, 89 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 59.1 innings (14 games).
Both Klassen and Aldegheri are both projected to have major league ETAs by 2026, so they are nowhere near close to making an MLB debut. However, they provide the Angels with potential pieces of their future by trading away their closer in Estevez.
Phillies trade grade: A
Angels trade grade: B