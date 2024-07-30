MLB trade grades: Pirates wait until the buzzer to add bats at the deadline
The Pittsburgh Pirates have found themselves in a postseason race much sooner than they anticipated. Due to the roaring success of pieces of their pitching staff, Pittsburgh is in position to buy. For a while, they were in the market for two Miami Marlins outfielders, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz.
The Marlins are busy winning the trade deadline, so they have already moved Chisholm to the New York Yankees. Still, De La Cruz remained an option for the Pirates. If their front office didn't act fast, Pittsburgh might have gone up in flames at the lack of instinct to go try to win games.
With less than an hour to go before the trade deadline, the Pirates came to terms with the Marlins on a deal that would send outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh is also finalizing a deal to acquire the super utility man, Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Toronto Blue Jays as Ross Atkins continues to sell. Kiner-Falefa is having a bounce back season where he's slashing .292/.338/.420 with seven home runs.
MLB trade grades: Bryan De La Cruz goes to Pittsburgh as Marlins fire sale continues
Here's the full deal that sends the Marlins outfielder to the Pirates:
De La Cruz, 27, is slashing .245/.289/.417 on the season with 18 home runs and 19 doubles. He's an average runner that has a great arm and he comes to Pittsburgh with three years of arbitration remaining on his contract. That puts him in position to place most of his prime years with the Pirates alongside Oneil Cruz and Paul Skenes.
Shim, 20, has shown flashes of potential in his very short professional career. The right hander was signed by the Pirates in January of 2023 and has made four starts this season for the rookie level organization. He has eight innings pitched and has struck out 13 hitters. The potential is there with him for sure.
Forrester, 22, is a utility man that can play the corner infield spots and catch. He's slashing .250/.399/.344 between rookie ball and Low-A this season with most of his season coming at Low-A. He has a great hit tool and a knack to get on base.
Pirates trade grade: B+
Marlins trade grade: B
MLB trade grades: Pirates add IKF from the Blue Jays to bolster offense as well
Here's the full trade that sends the Blue Jays utility man to Pittsburgh:
Kiner-Falefa has an additional year worth $7.5 million for 2025 on his contract. He has performed much better than that salary this season and given his defensive versatility, he should be able to slot into the Pirates lineup as an everyday guy.
McAdoo, 22, has destroyed High-A and Double-A pitching this season, slashing .315/.394/.538 between the two levels. The utility man has 21 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs in just 87 games this season.
Pirates trade grade: B+
Blue Jays trade grade: A-