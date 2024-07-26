MLB Trade Grades: Red Sox beat out Yankees and Orioles for veteran starter
There are a ton of contending MLB teams that need to add pitching at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees are just a few teams that will likely add pitching in the coming days.
There are options on the table for these teams, both big and small. Players like Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal have been
Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers designated their veteran lefty, James Paxton, for assignment.
The Red Sox were able to strike first in the starting pitching market this week as they were quick to acquire Paxton from the Dodgers, per FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray.
MLB Trade Grades: Boston reunites with veteran lefty, James Paxton
The final deal sends Paxton to Boston in exchange for a 17-year-old infielder, Moises Bolivar.
Paxton, 35, holds an 8-2 record with a 4.43 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. He spent the 2023 season in Boston where he posted a 4.50 ERA over 96 innings. The veteran lefty sits at 89 innings pitched on the season and he hasn't cleared the 100-inning mark since 2019, drawing cause for concern about how he might finish the year.
Bolivar, 17, plays in the Dominican Summer League and is currently slashing .270/.364/.423 in 31 games. He's significantly younger than most of his peers. The righty, born in 2007, has tallied 10 extra base hits, 19 RBIs and a single stolen base in his short pro ball career. He isn't ranked in the Red Sox top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline.
Grading this deal for the Red Sox will be dependent on what James Paxton they get. If he ends up being serviceable in their rotation, they have done well with the deal. But if he struggles, the Dodgers did nothing but steal a young, project infielder from them.
Originally, the Dodgers weren't looking to get much of anything for Paxton. The fact that they were able to add this young minor leaguer is a plus for them. With Bolivar being just 17 years old, the Dodgers have nothing but upside with this trade. If he fills his frame well and transitions to the Dodgers' minor league system smoothly, the Dodgers could have grabbed an incredible steal.