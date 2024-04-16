MLB trade regrade: Michael Busch making the Dodgers look silly for once
Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch has homered in five straight games. It's early, but Jed Hoyer may have won the trade.
By Mark Powell
It's early in the season, yes, but thus far the Chicago Cubs trade for former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Michael Busch looks like a bargain. Busch entered Monday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks having homered in four straight games. You'll never guess what happened next.
Busch becomes just the fifth player in Cubs history to achieve such a feat, joining the likes of Sammy Sosa and Ryne Sandberg in the process. He also leads the entire National League in OPS after his hot stretch, beating out Mookie Betts by the narrowest of margins at 1.164.
MLB trade regrade: Who won the Cubs-Dodgers Michael Busch deal?
Before I dive too deep into this story, I will say it's way, way too early to determine who won this trade. Busch could turn into the next star in Chicago, or perhaps he'll flame out after a hot start. No one really knows the answer to that. However, this trade grade is based on what we do know.
For now, Busch is one of the best hitters in the National League midway through April. The Cubs traded 19-year-old prospect Jackson Ferris to get him, and also acquired Yency Almonte in the process.
Almonte's Cubs career hasn't gone well so far, as he has a 5.68 ERA in nine appearances. That could change, but Almonte's most productive season in recent memory came with the Dodgers in 2022, when he had a 1.02 ERA in 33 appearances.
Ferris has started just two games with the Dodgers High-A affiliate, and has a 7.11 ERA so far on the young season.
Busch has vastly outplayed both of these players, and was the centerpiece of the trade for so many reasons. Chicago had been in the market for a first baseman, namely Rhys Hoskins who signed with the rival Brewers, but instead traded for Busch. That gamble has paid off so far.
At the time of the trade, FanSided's Curt Bishop declared the Cubs the winner, stating that giving Busch the chance to play everyday would allow him to flourish at the plate. Thus far, Bishop's been proven correct and then some.