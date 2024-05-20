Cardinals have 2 bullpen arms who aren't Ryan Helsley who could be traded
It's almost common knowledge at this point that the St. Louis Cardinals desperately need to enter a rebuild. This rebuild could even enter levels of being considered a fire sale with the amount pieces that they have available to move.
The Cardinals have a ton of talent to trade. Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley, Kyle Gibson and Paul Goldschmidt are just a few talented names that could find themselves on the move in the coming weeks. But that isn't the end of the list.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently broke down some of the pieces that St. Louis could be eager to move, and he mentioned a few names in the bullpen besides the obvious Ryan Helsley trade.
Andrew Kittredge and Jojo Romero could be moved from the Cardinals bullpen in the coming weeks
Ryan Helsley is the obvious bullpen piece that every team in the league would want a crack at acquiring. His dominance is hard to match. But there are a few other names, mentioned by Bowden, that could garner attention from contenders at the trade deadline.
Jojo Romero, a 27 year old lefty, has been lights out for Oli Marmol's squad this year. The fact that he's a lefty will garner him attention by itself, as the game is dominated by left-handed hitters like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Yordan Alvarez.
But Romero has been dominant in over 20 innings for the Cardinals this season. He holds a sub-2.0 ERA and a WHIP of just 0.77. Romero doesn't walk batters, 1.5 BB/9, and strikes them out at an impressive clip. He also holds left-handed hitters to a ridiculous slash line of .154/.214/.154, further increasing his trade value.
Andrew Kittredge has been almost as impressive in the Cardinals bullpen as well. Kittredge, a former 45th round pick, has a 2.41 ERA on the campaign, vastly outperforming the Cardinals struggling team performance.
With the Cardinals almost completely out of contention, at least at this point, they would be foolish to not move these two relievers. Neither one of them will be a part of the next St. Louis run to a World Series, but there is a chance that the prospects they acquire for them will be.